How to read your credit report

Understanding your credit report is an important part of your financial education. And it is that a credit report not only determines if you can get a credit card or a car loan, but it can also take into account the possibility of getting a job or having a place that you can call home. Now that the credit reporting agencies offer them free every week due to the coronavirus pandemic, there is little reason not to review yours to understand where you are financially and if you have been a victim of fraud.

Here’s a guide to what’s on your credit report and the things to watch out for.

Personal information

This section is self explanatory and is also one of the most important parts of your credit report. This is where you will see your Social Security number, date of birth, name, employment data, and addresses, both past and present. It is important to ensure that these details are correct.

Your credit account information

Here is the credit part of the credit report. This includes accounts in your name, including credit cards, loans, and other revolving lines of credit. Each entry must include:

Account type

Date it was opened

Credit limit or loan amount

Current balance

Account status

Payment history

By reviewing this section, you should verify that each account listed is indeed yours. If there is an entry that is not yours, you should file a dispute with the agency that provided the report.

In addition to confirming that the accounts are legitimate, you will also want to confirm that the information is accurate. Each account list will show if you made a late payment, and the more late payments there are, the more it will negatively affect your credit score.

This section of the report will also show closed accounts. Most of the credit details will remain on a credit report for seven years.

Requests from other parties

If a bank, real estate company, or employer requests a copy of your credit report. hard pull), that query will be listed here. Having an excessive number of such requests can negatively affect your credit score.



There are also promotional inquiries (soft pull) Usually carried out by financial institutions that want to offer a previously approved line of credit, or by credit monitoring companies that are reviewing your details as part of their services. These organizations request information from the credit card company, but do not receive all of the credit report information. These types of requests do not impact a credit score like other inquiries do.

Card issuers will also periodically review your credit information for various reasons, such as increasing or decreasing your credit limit. These account review inquiries do not lower your credit rating.

Bankruptcies and public records

If you ever filed for bankruptcy, the details will be listed in this section, including the type of bankruptcy, the filing date, what court it was filed in and how much you are liable for.

Other public records also appear here, such as any court ruling against you. The listed details may include the company that filed the lawsuit, how long it was, the court where the lawsuit was filed, and the judgment on the case.

Pending accounts

A company can turn over an account to a collection agency after a period of time if no payments are made. This includes creditors, as well as doctors, hospitals, cable companies, and mobile service providers. In some cases, the collection agency information will be displayed here, and not that of the original company to which the money is owed. Like the credit account information, it is important to check the details in this section.

To see what a full credit report looks like, click on an Experian report sample below.