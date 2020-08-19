How to put Snapchat filters on your video calls in Zoom

Érika García / CNET



In these days of confinement due to the crisis of the coronavirus, many of us who are holding meetings with ours through video calls. Zoom, Skype or Hangouts are some of the most used apps these days and while Zoom allows us to change the background of the call and do some additional trick, it is possible that you will miss some more customization.

Well, if you want to add some more sauce to your video calls in Zoom (with friends or work, we leave that to your choice) we are going to tell you how you can use Snapchat filters in a very simple way with a very simple function called Snap Camera and that is not new, but has been active since 2018.

The first thing you have to do is download Snap Camera on your computer. It must have Windows 7 SP1 (64-bit) or a newer version or MacOS 10.11 or a newer version to run the program.

Once the app has downloaded, install it on your computer. You will see that when you start it a selection of filters appears to choose from, but first you must activate the function in Zoom.

To activate the Snapchat function in Zoom, open the video call service and in the settings open the “video” option. Here select the “Snap Camera” option in the “Camera” drop-down. Remember to have Snap Camera open at the same time as Zoom to be able to use the filters. From the Snapchat application you can also search and change the filter whenever you want.

The Snap Camera function is compatible with more applications such as Hangouts, Skype or OBS and to activate it in them you just have to give it permissions within the settings as we saw in Zoom. In addition to talking with your friends, in these days of quarantine CNET en Español recommends that you take a look at our list of free services and also to some free resources so that do physical activity while at home.

