How to prevent them from invading your privacy in Zoom

Zoom, the software for video conferencing, has recently become the center of attention for researchers and journalists due to various potential privacy and security problems, while the use of the platform has increased thanks to teleworking and the general confinement it suffers from. the population due to the outbreak of coronavirus Worldwide. One of the biggest security problems that Zoom faces is the increase in the so-called “Zoombombing”, as it is known when people not invited to video conferences sneak in to interrupt virtual meetings.

Likewise, rumors of security risks have circulated around the videoconferencing service. And what is at stake is increasing. Some have accused the Houseparty video call app of allowing hacks on Netflix accounts with precarious security protocols. In response, the company has offered a reward of US $ 1 million to whoever delivers a security sabotage test against them, for what others claim is a viral disinformation campaign, since the problem is very likely related to the reuse of the same login credentials, user names and passwords.

Unfortunately, it can be very easy to break into a Zoom video conference. In many cases, a simple Google search for URLs that include “Zoom.us” can reveal unprotected links from multiple meetings that anyone can break into. Likewise, you can find links to public meetings left on organization pages on social networks.

Although there are no guarantees against certain trolls, there are a few ways to protect your meetings and improve overall security levels when using Zoom. So you can start.

You must now change the Zoom settings

There are some easy settings that you can change before starting a Zoom meeting that will allow you to reduce the probability of intrusion by unwanted people and, in general, strengthen privacy.

1. Do not use your Personal Meeting ID for the meeting. Better use one ID per meeting, unique to a single meeting. Zoom’s support page offers a video tutorial on how to generate a random ID per meeting for added security.

2. Activate the “Waiting Room” feature so you can see who is trying to join the meeting before granting access. The same thing that happens with various privacy functions, if someone who wants to break into the meeting is skilled, sometimes they can do it and skip this control, but it helps to put another obstacle in the route.

Also, Zoom offers support text here. To enable the Waiting Room function, and see other general security options, also read this article.

3. Disable other options, including the ability of others to Join Before Host (join before host arrives) —should be disabled by default, but check to be sure. Then disable the ability to share screens for anyone who is not the host. Finally, disable any possibility of file transfer through chats.

To disable many of these features, click on the Settings icon which is a gear in the upper right. From there, you will see the options to turn off many of the mentioned features.

To disable the screen sharing feature, the process is a little different, but just as easy. Go to the host controls at the bottom of your screen and you will see an arrow next to Share Screen (Share screen). Click the arrow, then click Advanced Sharing Options (Advanced Options). Go to Who can share and click Only Host (host only), and then close the window.

4. Once the meeting has started and everyone is present, you can close the meeting and assign at least two co-hosts. Co-hosts help control the situation in case someone can cross the barriers and get into the meeting.

To assign your co-hosts, go to the same icon Settings (settings), then where it says Meetings (meetings). Swipe down to Co-host (co-host) and enable them. If Zoom asks for your verification, click Turn On.

What to do if someone breaks into your Zoom video conference



If despite the care you have implemented, a jackal has managed to break into your meeting to generate chaos, this is what you can do. Before the meeting ends completely, here are some things you can do to get rid of the uninvited.

1. Block them. Go to the Participant List in the navigation sidebar and scroll down to where it says More. Click Lock Meeting to prevent other participants from entering the meeting and to delete them.

2. Shut them up. You or one of the co-hosts go to the participant list, scroll down again and click Mute all controls. This renders the unwanted participant unable to use her microphone to interrupt the audio.

Good luck in this world of video conferencing. For more tips on how to use Zoom, check out these tips to get the most out of your video call applications.