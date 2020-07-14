How to play audiobooks on your Apple Watch

Érika García / CNET



The Apple Watch is used to monitor your physical activity, make calls, listen to music and also play audiobooks.

With the update operating system, watchOS 6, The possibility of listening to audiobooks came from the smart watch, although remember that as with music, playback from the Apple Watch must be done through Bluetooth headphones, regardless of whether they are AirPods or third party headphones.

With the headphones connected, open the Audiobooks app on your Apple Watch (it has a booklet icon) and slide through it using the digital crown. Choose if you want to listen to them from the “Library” of the watch or “On the iPhone” and in the option you want, choose the audiobook you want to listen to.

While the audiobook is playing, you can see the chapter information on the clock screen, in addition to the name of the book you are listening to at the top. In the central part of the screen you have a button to play / pause and on the right and left sides some controls that allow you to advance or rewind the playback 15 seconds.

In order to listen to an audiobook from the Apple Watch, remember that before you had to synchronize it with it from your iPhone. To do this, connect your Apple Watch to its charger, open the Watch app on your iPhone and enter the “My watch” option. Within this option press “Audiobooks” and then “Add Audiobook”. Choose the audiobook you want to synchronize and that’s it, it will be available so you can listen to it from the watch whenever you want and without having to depend on the cell phone.

Apple Watch Series 5: We tested it and this is what its new functions look like [fotos] To see photos