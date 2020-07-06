How to permanently remove an Apple ID

Angela Lang / CNET



The Apple ID is the primary credential required to use any Apple device, including an iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer.

Maybe at some point you have changed your Apple ID and have multiple accounts, or you have simply stopped using these devices and want to delete your Apple ID forever, so we will tell you how you can do it. The first thing you should do is access the Apple privacy website from which you can permanently delete your Apple ID.

You can access it from any browser and device without the need for it from Apple. Once you access the Web, enter with your credentials and you will see a screen with different options. In this case, the one that interests you is the last of all, so scroll the screen and press “delete account”. Remember that once you delete your account absolutely everything related to it (photos, videos, contacts) will be deleted and you will not be able to recover it if you choose this option. To avoid losing everything, we recommend that before deleting the account, you make a backup with all the content you want to keep.

When you press “delete account” Apple will ask you again to log in to verify your identity and choose a reason why you delete your account. A message will tell you to log out of all your devices before deleting your account and once this is done you will have to provide a contact method – such as an email address or a phone number – in which a message will be sent to you to confirm the final removal of your Apple ID.

If you doubt whether or not you want to delete your Apple ID permanently, you can access the “Deactivate my account” option with which you can temporarily make your Apple ID inactive. You will not be able to use it to log in to a device or to servers in the App Store, but you will not lose the content and you can recover it whenever you want.

