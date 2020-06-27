How to partially or permanently disable Live Photos on iOS

If you do not like that your photos have the Live Photos function activated, here we tell you how to deactivate it.

Live Photos, a feature that has been with us for several years, videotapes one second before and one second after you press the shutter button on your iPhone. This allows you to have a photo that is animated and you can do various things – from a GIF to choosing a photo from the full image frames.

The Live Photos function can be partially deactivated, that is, in each photo; or disable the tool permanently. In this guide we are going to explain both processes to you, so that you have the option of deciding which one is the best for you.

How to disable Live Photos (option 1)

Open the Camera app.

In the main interface, a Live Photos icon appears in the upper right corner

If the normal icon appears, it means that Live Photos are activated. Press it to deactivate them. You will know they are disabled when a line crosses the icon.

When you want to reactivate the function, just repeat the steps

How to disable Live Photos (option 2)

The second option takes a little more steps, but in this case save the settings until you decide to activate Live Photos again.

Go to Settings – Camera.

Look for the option Keep settings and go there.

Uncheck the Live Photo box.

Remember that you can make these changes as many times as you want and it is activated or deactivated following the same steps.