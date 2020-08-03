How to organize celebrations from quarantine

Cesar Salza / CNET



The coronavirus crisis it has forced governments in many countries to put in place drastic measures to prevent the spread of the virus. Among these measures is the mandatory quarantine for many citizens, which prevents having physical contact with your loved ones and not being able to celebrate important days such as birthdays or other types of celebrations.

But as we have already seen since the quarantine began, technology can be our great ally to bring social isolation to the best of our ability and feel closer to our own, so why not take advantage of it to celebrate too?

Here are some ideas.

Online meetings

If it is the birthday of your mom or a friend, you can sing her happy birthday through a video call. Some applications like Zoom allow meetings of up to one hundred people, but there is also Skype, which allows up to 50 users at the same time.

Other video call options They are FaceTime, Apple’s video call application for iPhone, iPad or Mac that allows up to 32 people at the same time. You also have Hangouts in which video calls can be up to 10 people in its free version and 25 in the business version, Instagram that supports up to four people, Snapchat that accepts up to 15 people and Facebook Messenger that allows to connect 50 people although only six of they can rebroadcast.

House Party

One of the applications most sounded these days of quarantine is House Party. As its name suggests, the app allows you to have a party playing online with your friends. The number of people in a video call on Houseparty is up to 8 at the same time and the app has four games available.

Among some of its functions, Houseparty allows you to share the screen of your cell phone with the people who are connected to the video call so that they see what you draw on it. And is that among the available games there is one that allows you to make drawings for others to discover. There is also another one where you put a card on your forehead and the others must tell you what it is for you to guess, a trivial type game and a fourth game that is based on the association of words.

Watch Netlix or Facebook videos with your friends

If you miss watching movies and videos with your friends, we also have a solution. On the one hand you have Netflix Party, an extension of the Chrome browser for computers, PCs, Mac or Chromebook that adds an additional layer of comments, so that you can comment with your friends what you are seeing at the same time.

On the other hand, Facebook has a tool called Facebook Watch Party that allows you to select the video that you want to see within the platform and invite your friends to watch it together and comment on it. This action can be performed in groups already created or you can open a video and select if you want to share in a group or with specific friends.

In addition to doing things with your friends, at CNET en Español we also recommend that you take a look at our list of free services to quarantine and also to some free resources for do physical activity while you are at home.

