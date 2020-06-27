How to make video calls with up to 50 people on WhatsApp

Facebook’s video conferencing feature, Messenger RoomsIt lets you create rooms with up to 50 members and you can invite anyone, even if they don’t have a Facebook account. WhatsApp users can now start Messenger Rooms from the messaging app.

Messenger Rooms offers you the option to lock the room, share the screen with your guests from its web and mobile version. Rooms’ mobile version also lets you take pictures, use augmented reality effects, play virtual games, and use different filters.

To access Rooms from WhatsApp you must make sure you have the latest version of the app, and you must also download the messaging app, Messenger.

To create Rooms on WhatsApp you will have two options:

Option 1:

1.- Open your WhatsApp app and enter a chat individual or group.

2.- Click on the Attach icon.

3.- Select the option of Salas, marked with a blue icon with a camcorder. The Rooms option will only be available if your group has five or more participants.

4.- By clicking, a window will appear explaining what Messenger Rooms is and it will redirect you to Facebook Messenger.

Option 2:

1.- Open your WhatsApp app and give click on Calls.

3.- Now, click on the camcorder shaped icon.

4.- Select the option of Create a room.

5.- Click on Continue to open Rooms in the Messenger app.

Messenger Rooms is a function that is available from the Facebook app and Web version, as well as within the Facebook Messenger mobile and PC instant messaging app. You can too start a Rooms room from Instagram.

Unlike other video conferencing services, the Rooms service is free and the sessions have no time limit, so it is an option to test if services such as Zoom, Skype, Hangouts, or other video conferencing applications do not end to convince you.