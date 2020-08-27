How to make video calls with up to 32 people on Google Duo

Google



Video calling tool Google Duo recently increased the limit of people allowed during a call to 32 and here we tell you what you need to do to carry them out.

Open the Google Duo app on your cell phone and on the home screen slide your finger from bottom to top and click on “Create group”. Now is the time to add participants, which can be up to 32. To do this, select the contacts you want to add one by one and press “Done.” Then click on “Start” and the video call will start for everyone, although they must accept it individually. You can save and name the group when you create it or when the call ends so that you can use it in the future and not have to select contacts one by one again. To do this, touch the pencil icon, enter a name and press “Save”.

Besides adding the contacts manually, you can send them links so that they themselves join the group. To do that, open the Duo application on your phone and hit “Create group” and “Next”. You will see an option that says “Share this group link so your friends can join”, here click on the square to copy the link or on the icon with the arrow to share in other applications such as WhatsApp or Telegram. You can send the link to as many people as you want, but only 32 of them can connect to the video call.

If the recipient touches the link on a mobile device and has Duo installed, the app will automatically open with the video call and if they do not have Duo installed, the Duo tab will open in the Play Store or App Store application for download.

Google Duo also added new features a few months ago, such as new effects and drawing tools during a call in addition to improve audio quality.

Facebook Portal TV: Unboxing the streaming device with camera [fotos] To see photos

