How to make video calls with Google Duo on your cell phone

Érika García / CNET



In these days of confinement due to the coronavirus crisis, communicating with friends, family and colleagues through video calls has become essential.

We have already told you how to use applications such as Zoom or Facebook Messenger To make video calls, today we will tell you how to do it with Google Duo, which also offers a lot of additional functions in its version for mobile devices.

The first thing you should do is download Google Duo from the application store corresponding to the operating system of your cell phone and enter with your phone number. Google will send you a six-digit code to verify it. enter it and ready, you can start using it.

Once you start the application, you have two options: make video calls or send voice messages, video messages, or written notes. To make a video call just click on the option “Search contacts or dial a number”. The appp will show you only the contacts that Duo uses and to call one of them, just click on their name in the list and then on “video call”.

The procedure is similar for making group calls. On the home screen, swipe from bottom to top and tap create group. Duo allows you to make video calls of up to 12 participants, so just select one by one the contacts you want to add and press “Done”. Then click “Start” and the video call will start for everyone, although they must accept it individually.

Érika García / CNET



Once the video call ends, Duo will save that group of people so you can repeat the call whenever you want without having to add them again. You can change the name of the group in the icon with the three dots located in the upper right, add new members, delete the history of that group or leave it.

In addition to making calls, Duo has an option to send individual messages to your contacts. You just have to click on the name of the contact you want and then click on “Message”. Here you will see three options available: “Voice”, “Video” and “Note”. If you press “Voice” you can send an audio note like WhatsApp or Telegram and if you press “Video”, you will send a message in the form of a video that you can decorate with filters and Snapchat masks. Finally, you have the option to send a note that can be either a text or a drawing, since the option has different options similar to those of the Instagram Stories.

If in addition to talking to your people you want to know how can you celebrate with them in the distance During these days, at CNET en Español we have also compiled some online resources with which to carry them out and make confinement days less difficult.

