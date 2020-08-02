How to make video calls on Facebook Messenger

Omar Marques / SOPA Images / LightRocket via Getty Images



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

In these days of confinement by the coronavirusThe only way we have to feel close to our loved ones is to see them through video calls.

Some applications like Zoom or Google Hangouts have become fashionable in recent weeks, but there are more tools that you can use to be able to make video calls between two people or groups. One of them is the Facebook messaging application, Messenger, which allows video calls with up to 50 participants. Of course, keep in mind that of those 50 participants only six can use the camera at the same time; others can only use the microphone.

To make a video call with a single interlocutor in Messenger, you just have to open a chat with the person you want and click on the top left of the camera icon. The video call will automatically start and the person on the other side will only have to answer to start the video chat.

For group video calls, the procedure is similar. First you must call a first contact as we have seen in the previous step and once it responds, at the bottom of the screen you will see a new icon appear with a silhouette and the ‘+’ symbol. Click on it to display the list of your friends on Facebook and now you can add anyone you want. Facebook does not allow adding to several at once, so you will have to do it one by one.

If in addition to talking to your people you want to know how can you celebrate with them in the distance During these days, at CNET en Español we have also compiled some online resources with which to carry them out and make the days of confinement less difficult.

Facebook Portal TV: Unboxing of the streaming device with camera [fotos] To see photos