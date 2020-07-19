How to make video calls of up to eight people on WhatsApp

Angela Lang / CNET



WhatsApp on iOS and Android already allows you to make group calls or video calls with up to 8 people.

Taking advantage of this function is easy, but just in case we flies here we help you make your first group call among your friends, just in time to cope with the quarantine required by the coronavirus. Just remember to update your app before trying to use this feature.



Open your WhatsApp app and go to Calls

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Enter the Calls menu within the WhatsApp app (it is the second option from left to right).

Choose the Group call option

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Once you enter your Calls section, you will see all your recent calls, both incoming and outgoing. (I hid them for privacy). At the top of this screen, the New group call option appears, select that option.

Choose the contacts for the call

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



You can search for your contacts with whom you want to make the call, and each time you select one, their name and photo will appear in a list at the top of the screen. Once you reach the limit of people (seven contacts, plus the person who wants to make the call), you can no longer add more people.

Once you have people ready, you can choose to make a call or a video call.

And do you remember that in the first lines we told you that all the members of the call must have the most recent version? Well, if they do not have it, you will not be able to make the call until they are all in the most updated version.

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



If they are not all in the latest WhatsApp version, when you try to make a call you will receive an error alert like the one you see here, above.

For now, video calls between 8 people are limited to the mobile application. It is unknown if the web and desktop versions will be supported in the future.