How to make a live broadcast from Twitter

Angela Lang / CNET



Twitter is one of the most used social networks for information, but also to comment on things and tell stories. Although in the social network of the bird it is very common to share photos, videos or GIFs, it is also possible to make live broadcasts such as on Instagram or Facebook.

On a previous occasion, we showed you how you can make live broadcasts from Facebook on your phone And now we are going to explain how to do it from Twitter.

The first thing you should do is open your Twitter profile and click on the pen icon with a + symbol. This action opens the tweet editor, but instead of typing anything, click on the camera icon shown in the lower left margin. Once you press it, you will see how the camera of your cell phone opens with an option that says “Capture” and another “Live”. To make a live broadcast, press “Live” and wait for it to load and a button that says “Live broadcast” appears. Click on it to start the transmission.

Érika García / CNET



Within the transmission interface you will have different options: you can rotate the camera to switch between the rear and the front, you can send invitations to Twitter contacts to see your broadcast and you can also choose if you want video and sound to be broadcast or just sound by clicking on the microphone icon.

Now that you know how to broadcast live on Twitter, we invite you to try download videos from social network to share them on other platforms. Something that is still not possible to do is edit tweets since Twitter has insisted that will not launch a button to edit tweets that have already been published.

