How to log out of Twitter remotely

Angela Lang / CNET



If you have left your Twitter account open on a device that is not yours or you have lost your cell phone, don’t worry, because we are going to explain how you can close your account on the social network remotely.

Currently, Twitter does not have an option to log out of all devices, but there is a way to do it: change your password. Once you change it, all the sessions you have open on all devices will automatically be closed.

Enter the Twitter app for Android or iOS or the Web version of the platform and access the “Settings and privacy” section. Here, in the “Login and security” section, you will have an option called “password”. Click on it.

Enter your current password and then the new password you want to change it to. Wait for Twitter to notify you that the password has been changed correctly and at that moment, all the Twitter sessions you have will be closed, so you will not have to worry about third parties being able to access them.

At the moment, neither Twitter nor Instagram have a specific option to remotely close sessions as Facebook has for a long time. Another function that Twitter does not have either and that seems to never arrive is the ability to edit tweets once they are posted.

Celebrities and celebrities who left social networks [fotos] To see photos