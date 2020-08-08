How to know if your Android phone has malware and how to protect yourself

Getty images



Detecting malware (malicious software) on an Android phone can be a difficult task. For example, a mobile app called Ads Blocker is marketed as a useful service to reduce the amount of annoying ads that often appear and cover your screen just when you are about to access something important. In reality, according to security experts, this application was a malware that all it did was show more ads.

This is just one example of how malware can be frustrating for Android users, filling them with ads (which app creators are paid to display) even when they are using unrelated apps. Malware also often generates fake clicks on ads, doubling your earnings.

“They’re making a lot of money,” said Nathan Collier, a Malwarebytes researcher who helped identify the fake ad blocker in November 2019, “and that’s the crux of the matter.”

Researchers say that adware (or adware) like Ads Blocker is the most common type of malware on Android devices. However, there are other malicious apps that can do far worse things to your phone, like steal your personal information.

Malware can have a disorienting effect by affecting the way you normally use your phone and making you feel uneasy even if you are not sure what is causing the problem. It’s also a very common phenomenon: Malwarebytes says it found nearly 200,000 cases of malware on its customers’ devices in both May and June. So how do you know if you have malware on your phone and what can you do to stop it? These are some expert recommendations.

How malware works on your phone

Malware typically takes one of two approaches, says Adam Bauer, a researcher at mobile security company Lookout. The first type of malware tricks you into granting it permissions that allow it to access your confidential information.

This is the case with the Ads Blocker application. Many of the permissions it asks for sound like something a true ad blocker would require. But unfortunately, they also allow the application to constantly run in the background and display ads to users even when they are using unrelated applications.

The second type of malware takes advantage of vulnerabilities in phones and assumes administrator privileges. This allows you to gain access to sensitive information and reduces the need for users to click “OK” on permission requests. In this way, the malware runs without users being aware of its presence on the device.

Signs that your phone has malware

Here are some signs that you have malware on your phone:

You see ads all the time, regardless of what app you’re using.

You install an app and then the icon disappears immediately.

Your battery drains much faster than usual.

You see apps that you don’t recognize on your phone.

These are all worrying signs that mean you need to investigate further.

Ransomware on Android phones



Another type of malware is ransomware (data hijacking software). In this case, victims usually see that their files appear locked and cannot use them. Then a pop-up window appears demanding a payment in bitcoin to get them back. Fortunately, most Android ransomware can only block files on external storage, such as photos, Bauer said.

What is malware capable of?

In addition to making your life miserable with constant advertisements, mobile malware can access your private information. Their common goals include the following:

Your bank information

Your device information

Your phone number or email address

Your contact list

Hackers can use this information for various malicious actions. They can commit a Identity Theft with your bank information; They can sell your device information and contact details until you’re inundated with robocalls, text messages, and of course more ads; and they can send links to activate more malware to everyone on your contact list.

If you suspect that your information has already fallen into the hands of automated calling systems (also known as “robocalls”), you can see the options offered by your telephony provider to help you keep annoying phone calls to a minimum. For example, T-Mobile, Sprint, and MetroPCS customers have access to Scam Shield (Scam Protection), a free app announced in July.

How to stop malware on your Android phone

If you think you already have malware on your Android device, or you just want to protect yourself, there are several steps you can take.

First of all, keep your phone software up to date. Security experts constantly point out that having an up-to-date operating system and applications is one of the most important steps users can take to protect their devices and accounts. If you already have malware on your phone, the manufacturer’s software updates, for example Android 10 or the upcoming Android 11, can eliminate vulnerabilities and block access to malicious software. Updates can also prevent malware from working in the first place.



Next, check what permissions your apps have. Does a video game application have the ability to send SMS messages? It’s probably unnecessary and could be a red flag, Bauer said. Also take this into account when installing applications in the future.

Also, you can consider installing an antivirus application. These services can sometimes slow down the operation of your phone, and have a high level of access to your device to detect malicious behavior and warn you about it, so be sure to choose one that you trust. In addition, it is advisable to choose the payment option, both to unlock the best features of the service and to avoid seeing even more ads.

These applications warn you about the presence of malware on your phone and offer assistance in case you have to deal with an unpleasant situation. If you think you already have malware installed, you should at least use a well-known program, such as Malwarebytes, Norton, Lookout, or Bitdefender, to scan your device.

Lastly, you can get rid of Android apps downloaded from third-party stores. These do not go through a Google review and can more easily infiltrate malicious software on your phone. While it is true that Google does not detect all malware (as evidenced by reports of malicious Android apps that have been removed from the Play Store), limit itself to apps from the Google Play Store – and have a direct channel to report potential problems – is another way to defend yourself.