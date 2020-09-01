How to improve Internet speed to watch Netflix, Hulu and others

Tyler Lizenby / CNET



While the world slowly opens up after spending months in home confinement to avoid the spread of COVID-19, many people still remain at home. So if you are at home watching Netflix, at the same time someone else is making a Zoom call, it is very possible that you suffer from pauses, reduced video quality and buffering, which is when the image is larger than your internet connection can handle.

So before the poor resolution and slowness drive you crazy, here are some things you can do to improve the connection to your TV, streaming device or game console, whether you are using the services of Netflix, Hulu, Amazon. , or live television.

In general, the faster the connection, the better the quality (in general), but there are many ways to ensure that your devices have the fastest possible Internet connection.

1. Improve your connection speed

This is certainly the most obvious solution, but when was the last time you asked your ISP about the speed of their connections? If it’s been years, they probably have new services (maybe even fiber) that could significantly increase the speed of downloads.

To make streaming in 4K you need at least 15 Mbps, but actually you need more than that. It is also possible that in your area there are new providers or services from other companies. When I moved into my home, the phone company had the best option, a fairly fast DSL line, much better than the local cable company. But now that cable company offers six times the speed at 60 percent of the price. So I was able to save money and increase my internet connection speed significantly.

This is definitely the place to start. If you stay with the same provider, it is possible that the adjustment can be done without the need to send a technician to your home, but if you decide to change providers, and go from cable to fiber, it is very possible that the company will send someone to your house to install it and most companies will not be able to do it now.



2. Change your router / hub

The Wi-Fi router your ISP gives you is probably terrible. I got another one the day before my service was installed and I had a 20 percent speed increase. Some providers even charge for poor quality routers, so you can save money by buying a better one yourself, so you don’t have to pay the provider for that.

It is also very likely that you will get better range and signal quality with a better router. So if you’ve always had a bad connection, a better router might help.

A new or different router might also give you the option to connect with 5 GHz (“normal” Wi-Fi is 2.4). 5 GHz is generally faster and less likely to interfere with other devices. However, the signal does not penetrate walls that well.

CNET’s favorite cost-effective router is the .

If your home is particularly large, or the walls appear to be made of lead, a mesh network Wi-Fi system is worth considering. These use multiple devices that will be spread throughout your home, instead of just one. CNET’s favorite mesh system is .

3. Switch to Ethernet

Although convenient, a Wi-Fi connection can be slow. Ethernet (wired) connections are much faster and not affected by walls, interference, or distance (well, in a house at least). However, laying the cables can be annoying, but doing so will provide a more reliable connection.

If you want to use cable, look at your device. Most of the devices streaming Cheap like the Roku Streaming Stick and Google Chromecast don’t have the necessary Ethernet port for a wired connection, although Google sells a $ 15 adapter to add Ethernet to Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV and Amazon Fire TV 4K. Unfortunately Roku does not have an adapter.

Devices with built-in Ethernet are generally more expensive but you don't need an extra adapter and might be worth it if you want a simpler connection or prefer to use Roku. Our favorite devices from streaming with built-in Ethernet are the Roku Premiere +, Apple TV, Nvidia Shield and Amazon Fire TV. Most Smart TVs (with the notable exception of non-4K Roku TVs) and game consoles have Ethernet.

Other options are the Apple TV standard and the Nvidia Shield TV. Most smart TVs and game consoles also have Ethernet.

4. Move the router

I’m not talking about your TV, but moving the Wi-Fi router can help a lot. If it’s on the floor, in a closet, or at one end of your home, you could be limiting your signal range and speed without realizing it. The Wi-Fi signal goes through walls, but placing the device at a certain height and with fewer walls in between can help. If your router has antennas, positioning them correctly is also better.

The same is true at the other end of the signal. If you have a device streaming in a cabinet, it is a limitation. In a perfect world, there should be nothing between the device and the router. This is not necessary, of course, but anything you place between the two reduces signal strength and potentially speed.

Another thing you can do is get a Wi-Fi signal repeater or connect an Ethernet cable to a second Wi-Fi router. If your home is long or large, there are many options beyond what this guide advises.

5. Reduce the use of the Wi-Fi signal

The Internet connection is like a water pipe, which has a certain capacity. If you are trying to do streaming in the living room, but the rest of the family also does the same in other parts of the house, perhaps the signal does not reach well for everyone.

With that said, moving some devices from a wireless connection to a wired connection could go a long way in improving the overall performance of your network. You can also try downloading shows and movies on devices like phones and tablets to watch them at home when your internet connection doesn’t allow you to streamings.

Check the results

An internet speed checker like Speedtest can give you an idea of ​​the situation. If you are using the Android or iOS version, make sure to place the phone or tablet near the device streaming to get the most accurate result. With each change you make to the settings, you can try again and see how it affects the signal.

Many problems of streaming can be solved with these steps. The key is to give the device the highest possible speed by whatever means are necessary.

