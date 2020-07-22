How to have two WhatsApp on a cell phone

Juan Garzón / CNET



Do you want to have more than one WhatsApp or Google Duo account on your cell phone, or simply have Google accounts and apps totally separate from the others? Well, it is possible and can be very useful also for people who want to have a personal experience other than work, or simply have more than one account on a cell phone.

Maybe your cell phone is Dual SIM (two SIM slots) or you have a virtual phone number (like Google Voice). Although different companies allow cloning or duplicating apps to be used with multiple accounts, not all apps can be cloned and / or it is not possible to have them totally separate from your main profile.

Here we show you how an app can help you create a completely separate profile on your phone and how to have two WhatsApp and Google Duo accounts on your Android device.

How to have two WhatsApp on an Android cell phone

Download the Island app in the Google Play Store.

Once installed, open it and follow the steps to create a working “partition”. In this way, everything you put in that “partition” or “island” will be totally separated from other apps and even cell phone configurations.

With the app open, select Mainland at the bottom left.

Search WhatsApp, Google Duo or the app you want to have separated or duplicated.

Select the duplicate icon at the bottom right with the “+” symbol.

Depending on the app, it may ask you to install it or it is simply cloned automatically.

Head to Island in the bottom menu and select the app and then open it, or you can go to the app drawer and search for the icon that also has a symbol of a work suitcase.

Set up the account by verifying your other phone number, in the case of WhatsApp and Google Duo.

Ready, so you will already have two apps with different accounts on your cell phone and you can even duplicate more to have them in a totally separate profile so that not all the main information is available in case of a security problem.