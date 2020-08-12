How to have two WhatsApp numbers on a cell phone

Juan Garzón / CNET



Do you want to have more than one WhatsApp or Google Duo account or numbers on your cell phone, or just have Google accounts and apps totally separate from the others? Well, it is possible and it can be very useful also for people who want to have a personal experience different from work, or simply have more than one account on a cell phone.

Your cell phone may be Dual SIM (two SIM slots) or you may have a virtual phone number (like Google Voice). Although different companies allow apps to be cloned or duplicated to be used with multiple accounts, not all apps can be cloned and / or it is not possible to have them totally separate from your main profile.

Here we show you how an app can help you create a totally separate profile on your cell phone and how to have two WhatsApp and Google Duo accounts on your Android device.

How to have two WhatsApp on an Android cell phone

Download the Island app from the Google Play Store.

Once installed, open it up and follow the steps to create a working “partition”. In this way, everything you place in that “partition” or “island” will be totally separated from other apps and even cell phone settings.

With the app open, select Mainland in the lower left.

Search WhatsApp, Google Duo or the app that you want to have separated or duplicated.

Select the duplicate icon in the lower right with the “+” symbol.

Depending on the app, it may ask you to install it or it just clones automatically.

Go to Island in the bottom menu and select the app and then open it, or you can go to the app drawer and look for the icon that also has a symbol of a work suitcase.

Set up the account by verifying your other phone number, in the case of WhatsApp and Google Duo.

Ready, so you will already have two apps with different accounts on your cell phone and you can even duplicate more to have them in a totally separate profile so that not all the main information is available in case of a security problem.