How to Get TutuApp to Download Free Apps and Games

TutuApp is one of the best alternatives to the official app store, offering thousands of unofficial apps, games, and more to iOS users. Even better, it now works on Android mobile devise, Windows and Mac computers. Everything is free, you don’t need to jailbreak or root your device and it offers everything the official store doesn’t. Here’s what you need to know about TutuApp.

How to Download TutuApp:

One of the most versatile app installers ever released, TutuApp works on iOS and Android mobile plus you can use it on your desktop computer too. Just follow the guides below, depending on your platform.

Method 1: iOS Only

Using Safari browser, open https://tutuapp-vip.com and tap the download link. Tap Allow on the confirmation message, and the Install Profile window opens. Tap Install and, when requested, input your device passcode. Tap Install and go to your home screen – the TutuApp icon should be there. Open the Settings app and tap General>Profiles Tap the TutuApp Profile, tap Trust, and close Settings – TutuApp can now be used

Method 2: Android Only

Open the Android Settings app and tap Security (or Privacy – depends on your firmware version) Enable the option for Allow Unknown Sources Open the official TutuApp download page and download the APK file Open your device downloads location and tap the file to start the installation When you see TutuApp on your home screen, the store has been installed

Method 3: PC or Mac

TutuApp does not have native support for desktop use but, because there is an Android app file, you can use it by installing an Android emulator. Nox Player or BlueStacks is the best emulators – both are free, fast, and stable, not to mention user-friendly. You will need a Google account for this; now is a good time to set one up for free:

Download BlueStacks or Nox Player onto your desktop Download apk Open the emulator and sign in with your Google account When the emulator is loaded, use the search bar to find TutuApp Tap the result and wait for it to install Alternatively, you can drag and drop the file into the emulator or right-click the file and click on Open With (your emulator) When the store is installed, you will see it on the emulator home screen

How to Use TutuApp:

TutuApp is one of the most user-friendly apps to use:

Open TutuApp from your home screen or emulator app Have a look through the apps and games or use the search bar to find one Tap the app you want, tap Install and wait – if any other instructions appear on the screen, follow them The app icon shows up on your home screen when it is installed

TutuApp Features:

It doesn’t matter which device you use; TutuApp has lots of cool features to offer. For starters, all the content falls into these three categories:

iOS Apps – lots of official iOS and Android apps for free

lots of official iOS and Android apps for free Exclusive Content – Unofficial content not in the official store – emulators, music, and movie streaming apps, screen recorders, and some Cydia tweaks

Unofficial content not in the official store – emulators, music, and movie streaming apps, screen recorders, and some Cydia tweaks Tweaked/Modified Apps – stock games and apps modified with new features and with lots of in-app content unlocked

TutuApp also offers these cool features:

Free to use

User-friendly

Safe and legal

Regular updates

No jailbreak or rooting needed

Choice of free or paid

Lots more

Frequently Asked Questions:

These are the frequent questions we get about TutuApp:

Is it Safe?

Yes. A lot of work has gone into ensuring TutuApp is perfectly safe for you to use, and our tests didn’t show any malware or viruses. The app is monitored, and any bugs are fixed with updates that you must install. However, as with any third-party app, you should have good antivirus software on your device or computer as well, and you must only install the app from the official links.

What is the Difference Between TutuApp Free and VIP?

The free version offers lots of cool content, but the VIP version offers a more stable app with more content, no ads, and faster downloads. And now, you can subscribe to a VIP premium account. When you purchase TutuApp VIP, you can link all your devices through the account and use one subscription on all of them – previously, you had to purchase one VIP app per device. And, if your account has less than 60 days to go before renewal, you can get a 10% discount.

Can I Use it On Android?

Yes, you can. And you can even use the VIP app on your Android device too.

Are There Any Similar Installers?

Yes. Although TutuApp is one of the best, there are other alternatives, including AppCake, AppValley, TutuBox, and Panda Helper.

Try TutuApp on your device today. It’s free, and you don’t need to jailbreak, so you don’t have a thing to lose by trying it.