How to get free help filing your taxes

Whether you don’t know much about the subject, are afraid of being wrong, or simply prefer to have the eye of an expert, consult organizations and institutions that provide free services during tax season.

The deadline to file your tax return in 2020 it was postponed to July 15, 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

IRS Online Resources

Although taxes may be a not entirely friendly subject, you should know that the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has a lot of information within its website and the best thing is that the vast majority is also available in Spanish. So before you panic, we recommend you check the official IRS site and read the documents they have available.

Additionally, the Voluntary Taxpayer Assistance Program (VITA) provides information from IRS-certified volunteers who file basic tax returns and file them electronically at no cost to qualified taxpayers. This program serves individuals who earn US $ 55,000 or less per year, those with a disability, or those for whom English is not their first language.

Go to the IRS website to search for assistance using your zip code. For example, when I put in my zip code, the IRS gives me 20 results from organizations, community centers and government institutions to go to do my taxes.

Within the list of options that are offered to you, there are places that do not require appointments but others do. Likewise, you will be able to see where they offer help for tax preparation in different languages, be it English, Spanish, Mandarin, Korean, etc.

Check with the embassy and / or consulate of your country



Whether you are a resident, a citizen or a foreigner, embassies and consulates often offer free help during tax season. For example, the Consulate of Mexico in Los Angeles has several certified experts who provide their services free of charge through the VITA program. The requirement is to have had an income of US $ 56,000 and have a previous appointment by calling 213-351-6800 ext. 2319.

Check what services are available at the Consulate of Mexico closest to you and if you are not Mexican, do not hesitate to visit the consulate of your country.

Visit your city’s public library

The government of each state commonly offers resources to help people prepare their taxes, and many times, public libraries are the places where you can find these programs. In the case of Los Angeles, you can visit the official website of the central library to see the services and hours available. The same goes for Miami, Houston, New York, Texas and many more.

Seek help from a licensed professional

The first thing you should check when seeking professional help is that these people have the authorization to do your taxes. So before you start, ask for your identification number (Preparer Tax Identification Number or PTIN for its acronym in English). If you want to verify the veracity, you can send an email to [email protected] In this email you must write the agent’s first and last name, her address, if she has one, and her PTIN number.

You can also search for a tax preparer within the IRS page. Just select the country, your zip code, the distance you want to search and the credentials. This form could also help you verify the credentials of a tax preparer you know.

When you go to a center to do your taxes, make sure that it is an authorized center or that it appears within the list of places recommended by the IRS, this way your tax return will be in safe hands.



