How to Get AppCake App to Download Free iPhone Apps and Games

AppCake is a well-known name in jailbreak circles, an app that is used to provide Cydia users with access to unsigned IPA files and tweaks, and make it easy to download them to our devices. Now, with jailbreaking at an all-time low, AppCake has been made available to any users without having to jailbreak. It’s free to use and easy to install, so read on for everything you need to know.

What is AppCake?

AppCake was developed by iPhoneCake as an alternative platform to the iOS app store. Released in 2008 by iPASTORE, it was originally a Cydia tweak, but now all iOS users can freely download it and install unsigned apps onto their devices. These apps are those that Apple will not allow into the store for one reason or another, but are completely safe to use. As well as being home to thousands of pre-installed apps, AppCake also lets you install your own that you download via the internet.

AppCake works on all iOS devices from iOS 8 through iOS 14, offering users a fantastic alternative to the official app store.

How to Install AppCake:

As said before, jailbreaking is now no longer required to use AppCake, although if you already have a jailbreak installed on your device, you can still install the app. You also cannot download it via the official store, given that it contains unofficial, modified content that Apple won’t allow into the store. However, with full support for iOS 8 to iOS 14, AppCake is pretty easy to install directly to your device. However, there is one thing you need to know – the app was developed using expired enterprise certificates, and there is a chance that Apple will revoke these, causing the app to crash.

Here’s how to install it:

Open Safari browser and go to the official AppCake download page. Tap the download link and then tap Install on the popup message asking for download permission Go to your home page – when you see the app icon, you know the installation is done. Before you use AppCake, open your Settings app. Tap on General > Profiles & Device Management Find and tap on the AppCake profile in the list. Tap on the Trust button and close Settings Now AppCake is ready for you to use

How to Use AppCake

There are two ways to use AppCake – downloading the pre-installed apps or downloading external apps:

Method 1: Pre-Installed Apps

Open AppCake Find your app or game and tap on it. The app will sign the file and install it.

Method 2: External Files

Open Safari browser and download the IPA files you want – make sure you only download from reputable sources. Send your file to AppCake. Open AppCake and tap on Downloads Tap the app you want, and it will be signed and installed.

In all cases, you may need to fix the untrusted developer error before you use the app – follow steps4 onward in the installation guide above.

Does AppCake Work on Non-Jailbroken Devices?

Yes, it does. Once, you would have had to jailbreak and install the app via Cydia, but now it works on any device for free. You can even use AppCake to safely install a jailbreak if you want, and, thanks to some hard work by the developers, all the content is now in categories, making it easier for you to find the app or game you want.

What Are AppCake’s Features?

AppCake offers you plenty of cool features. Not only are you getting thousands of pre-installed unsigned apps and games for free, but you also get the option of installing your own via the internet. On top of that, the app is safe and legal to use, and you also get these features:

File Manager – helps you monitor your downloads for progress and errors and manage downloaded files.

helps you monitor your downloads for progress and errors and manage downloaded files. Web Server – Access your downloads from any web browser, download and upload files between your computer and your device

Access your downloads from any web browser, download and upload files between your computer and your device Search Facility – easily find the apps and games you want

easily find the apps and games you want Customizable Settings – fix iOS 12/iOS 13 app crashes, have your downloads automatically install, and more

Is AppCake Really Safe to Use?

Absolutely but it’s not surprising you would have concerns, given the unofficial nature of the store. The developers monitor their app daily, releasing updates to fix any issues immediately – the onus is on you to install these updates, though.

Because you don’t need to jailbreak or provide your Apple ID, you get extra protection by not circumventing Apple’s iOS security. It doesn’t contain any malware, viruses, adware, spyware, or anything else.

AppCake is 100% free to download with no hidden costs. It is also safe to use, and anyone can install it on their iOS device. Try it today – you have nothing to lose, and you could just find that this becomes your go-to app store.