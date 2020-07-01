How to download videos from Twitter on your phone

In the past two weeks, many videos have been circulating on Twitter, from countless protests in support of the Black Lives Matter movement to the opposite end of the spectrum: cute doggy videos and other nonsense. When a colleague asked me if it is possible to save these videos on the phone or laptop, for historical reference or to share with family and friends outside the Twitter bubble, I started to find out how to do it.

And know? It is easier than I imagined. These are the tools and steps you must follow to download a video from Twitter to your computer, Android phone, iPhone or iPad.

Download Twitter videos to your computer

There are two main websites that make the process of downloading a video posted on Twitter a simple process: SaveTweetVid or TwitterVideoDownloader.

Both websites work the same way. You’ll need to use the Twitter website to copy the direct link to the tweet that contains the video you want to save, then paste it into the text field on any site, then click download.

All you need is the link to the tweet with the video.

SaveTweetVid will ask you to choose between three different quality options. Click Download next to the size of the file you want to save and the clip will automatically download. Alternatively, you can scan the QR code at the bottom of the page to download the file to your phone or tablet.

TwitterVideoDownloader will also give you different quality options. Click the Download button next to the video quality you want to save.

There is a dedicated app for Android owners to download videos from Twitter.

How to download videos from Twitter on an Android phone

If you want to download a video from Twitter to your Android phone, look for the Download Twitter Videos app.

The app is free, but it comes with ads. However, you can remove those ads through an in-app purchase for 99 cents.

After installing it, open it and select your preferred settings. I set it to download videos in the highest resolution and start downloading automatically when I share or paste a link in the app.

With the Download Twitter Videos setting, use the Twitter app to find a tweet that contains the video you want to save. Tap the button Share and select Copy link to Tweet The Share Tweet via. If you copied the link, exit the Twitter app, open Download Twitter Videos, and then paste the app into the text field at the top of the screen.

If you tapped on share tweet, find and tap the Download Twitter Video app icon in the sharing options. The app will start downloading the video in the background.

To view your downloaded videos, open the application and select the video you want to watch. Then you can share it through another app, save it to your Photos app, or upload it to a cloud storage service.

Apple’s Shortcuts app makes saving Twitter videos to your iPhone a breeze.

IPhone users can go to Apple Shortcuts

The application Shortcuts Apple (or Shortcuts) is an incredibly powerful and useful tool for automating routine tasks or doing more complex things, like downloading videos from Twitter.

Before you can install the shortcut that downloads videos, you must first install Shortcuts on your iPhone or iPad.

After installing it, open the Settings app on your phone or tablet and tap Shortcuts (Shortcuts) in the options list. Flip the labeled switch Allow untrusted shortcuts to the On position. We have to take this additional step to install Shortcuts or user-created shortcuts that are not listed in the Gallery section of the Shortcuts app.

Once you’ve done all of this, open this link on your iPhone or iPad, and then tap Get Shortcut. The Shortcuts app will then open to show you everything that shortcut can do. For most of us, including myself, it’s a bunch of gibberish. Just scroll to the bottom and tap the button that says Add unreliable shortcut.

Finally, with all that done, you can save a Twitter video to your Photos app with just a few taps. Open the Twitter application and navigate to the tweet that has the video you want to save. Tap the Share button and then search for Twitter Video Downloader V2.6 in the list of options; touch it.

The shortcut will start, and a few seconds later you will be asked if you want your copy of the video to be high, medium or low quality. Select your option and then let the shortcut do the rest of the work. When you’re done, you can find the video saved in its Photos app.