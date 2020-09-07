How to Download and Watch Movies Offline on Disney Plus

Sarah Tew / CNET



Disney Plus finally arrived (here we tell you how you can enjoy the free service for a year), and already has tons of movies and shows available, including movies from the Avengers, a new series of Star wars and all the Disney classics. The same as Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and Amazon Prime, you can download whatever content you want from Disney to watch whenever you want, even without an internet connection.

Disney Plus is priced at $ 7 a month and competes directly with Netflix and other streaming platforms. streaming. With this service, Disney wants to control how it monetizes its gigantic catalog of titles, which includes around 500 movies and 7,500 episodes of television shows. Likewise, Disney wants to generate original content, following in the footsteps of Amazon, HBO, Netflix and other rivals.

What makes Disney Plus unique compared to the rest of the platforms is that it is the only one that offers its entire catalog available for download, not just certain episodes and movies. So you can start enjoying your favorite Disney content offline on Apple or Android devices.

Download Disney Plus Movies and Shows



one. Install the Disney Plus app for iPhone or Android.

two. Open the app and sign up or sign up with your Disney Plus account.

3. Select the title you would like to watch offline. The app makes you download with Wi-Fi by default, but you can change the settings and also download via data service, if you prefer. This would affect the data transmission limit, if you have it.

Four. Tap the icon Download (Shock) – shaped like a downward-pointing arrow.

Download times vary, depending on your Wi-Fi connection or data network. While the title is downloading, you will see a ring circling the downloads icon. Once the ring becomes a full circle, a ready mark will appear instead of the download icon — this means you can start watching your movie offline.

Where to find the downloads

Like Netflix, Disney Plus stores your downloads in one place so you can start watching whenever you want.

one. In the Disney Plus app, select the icon Download (Download) at the bottom of the screen.

two. From there you will see everything you have downloaded. Disney doesn’t limit you when it comes to downloads. You can download as many titles as you want as long as your phone has available storage space.

How to delete a title from your downloads

After you have seen your movie or you no longer want to have it stored so that it stops taking up space on your device, you can remove it from the download section.

one. Open the app and select the icon Download (Download) at the bottom of the screen.

two. Find the movie you want to delete and touch the ready mark, located to the right of the title.

3. Choose Remove Download (Remove discharge).

If you decide later that you want to see it again, you can always re-download the movie or whatever program it is.