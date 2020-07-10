How to delete multiple comments at the same time on Instagram

Angela Lang / CNET



Instagram already allows you to delete up to 25 comments at the same time, this to avoid the cumbersome task for users who receive many comments and, as the Internet is plagued by trolls, some of them are not to the liking of the account owner.

Fortunately, mastering this function is easy and here we will explain how you can do it in a few steps. The first thing you should know is that you have to update your Instagram application to the latest version. Visit the App Store or Play Store, as applicable, to update.

Once that is done, follow these steps:

Enter your post where you want to delete the comments Once the post is open, select the three-dot button (upper right corner) Select Manage Comments from the menu that will appear at the bottom of the screen Select the comments you want to delete (remember, up to 25 comments can be deleted) Press the Delete button

And ready. The steps are the same on Android.

