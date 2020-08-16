How to customize Chrome’s home screen with a GIF

Érika García / CNET



Are you tired of always having the same image on your home screen? Google Chrome? Well, this is how you have to do to place an animated GIF to customize it.

First choose the GIF you want to use; It can be one that you already have saved on your computer or you can download it from an Internet repository such as Giphy. Once you know which GIF you want to use, you will have to switch to the. To do this, click on the image with the right mouse button and choose “change name”. You will have to change the extension from .gif to .png.

Then open the Chrome home screen and select the pencil icon located in the lower right. You will see that a whole customization menu for Chrome opens and in it select “Upload from device”. Chrome will automatically open the files on your computer. Find the GIF you have chosen and double-click on it. You will directly see how Chrome places it as the animated wallpaper of your home screen.

In addition to placing GIFs or images, the Chrome customization menu allows you to modify other settings such as the theme color, shortcuts or place your most visited websites.

