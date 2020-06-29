How to create a station in the Apple Podcasts app

Apple has had an application dedicated to playing podcasts for a long time, but this app has been updated with different iOS updates to include some very interesting functions, including the possibility of creating your own stations.

These stations allow you to unite all the content of the podcasts to which you are subscribed to order it and be able to play it as you prefer. In short, it is a very interesting function for fans of podcasts and here we explain how to use it.

Open the Podcasts app on your iPhone and access the “Library” option. Here click on “Edit” and click on “New station”. Now you must write the name you want to give the station so that you can interact with it. For example, you can call it “Technology” or simply “My station”. Now click on “Save”. Automatically this will take you to the station’s own settings, where you can choose the type of playback you want it to run: in manual program order (you choose one by one), back to old, from old to new, manual or by the title of the podcast.

You can also choose how many episodes of each podcast you want to include. Available options are one, two, three, five, ten, or all of the latest episodes. In addition, you can choose whether you want audio, video episodes or both to be included and if you only want content that has not been played before to be played.

You can modify the station settings whenever you want just by clicking inside the Library its name and choosing at the top the “Edit” option. Remember that for the station to add content you must be subscribed to podcasts, this is as simple as going to the podcast profile in the app and clicking on the “subscribe” option.

If you are one of those who falls asleep listening to podcasts on your cell phone or tablet, we recommend that you take a look at our tutorial where we explain how can you stop any playback in progress, regardless of the app in which it is being carried out.