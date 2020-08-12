How to Create a Playlist Using Your Voice on an Amazon Echo

Tyler Lizenby/CNET



Listening to music is what I do the most with myself Amazon Echo. But creating playlists takes time and I don’t always remember all the songs I want to include. Luckily, you no longer have to browse through an endless list of songs to choose what you want to add to a playlist. Amazon will let you use your voice to do it.

To get started, you will need to create a playlist. Say: “Alexa, create a playlist.” The voice assistant will ask you what name you want to give it. For example, you can call it Rock music from the 80s The 90s hip hop. After naming the list, you can start adding songs.

Things get a bit complicated here. You can’t just say, “Alexa, add ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ to the list Rock music of the 80 “. The song must be playing through your Echo speaker. So you should ask to listen to it first and then say, “Alexa, add this song to the playlist. [nombre]”If you’re listening to music on your Echo and hear a song that you like, you can ask Alexa to add it to a playlist.

If you prefer to add songs manually, you can still do it. To do so, open the Amazon Music app on your phone and select My music. Choose Playlists > Crear playlist > create a name for your list> press save. From there you can search for songs or albums to add to your list and press the plus icon. When you’re done, press Finalized.