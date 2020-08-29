How to create a custom vibration on your iPhone

CNET



When you receive a call on your iPhone it can ring, vibrate, both or neither. Both the ringtone and the vibration can be customized for all contacts equally, but you also have the ability to create a custom vibration pattern to know when a specific contact calls you. This is what you have to do.

Open the Contacts app on your iPhone and choose the contact you want. Click on their name to access the menu and click “Edit”. In this section go to “Ringtone” and “Vibration”. Here you will see that by default the iPhone offers you several predetermined vibrations, but you must click on “Create new vibration”.

Press on the screen with your finger at the rate you want (with long or short touches) and as many times as you want until the recording time ends. If you press “Play”, you can see how the vibration has been. If you don’t like it, click on “Record” to try again and if it seems correct, click on “Save”. Finally, give the vibration a name and it will automatically be assigned to your contact.

If you are interested in personalizing contacts, you may also be interested in our tutorial to know how to receive a notification on your iPhone when they reply to a specific email.

16 new features of iOS 14 shown in images [fotos] To see photos

