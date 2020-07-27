How to control what your children see on Netflix

Netflix released a collection of new parental controls in April 2020 and, among them, there is the ability to block certain content so that minors in your home cannot see it, and also the possibility of viewing the history of what your children have seen so that they do not bring surprises.

For these controls to work, it is important that each member of your household have their own profile on Netflix, something that is possible to do since 2015 (you can even choose the photo of the character you want to identify a profile).

Once you have created your little one’s profile, follow the steps below to prevent him from seeing certain content.

How to block content on Netflix

Go to your Netflix account in the desktop version In Settings choose the profile you want to manage in Parental control Activate Display restrictions Enter your password Configure the content classification by age In Title restrictions write the name of the series or movie that you do not want to appear in this profile. The list will show you the restricted titles in red color Press Send

How to monitor what your kids have seen on Netflix

Go to your account on the desktop version of Netflix In Settings open the profile you want to manage from the Parental control section There, click on Viewing Activity to see the complete history of the series and movies that the user of that profile has seen, including the names of the series and movies and the date the child saw them.

With these new controls you can have a much better idea – and greater control – of what your children consume on the platform.

