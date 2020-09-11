How to connect and use Beats Solo Pro on Android

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



The headphones Beats Solo Pro They are an excellent product that can be used on both Android and iOS. In this guide we will tell you how to connect and use the Beats Solo Pro with your android phone.

Beats Solo Pro: The new headphones in all their colors [fotos] To see photos



How to connect Beats Solo Pro with Android

Download the Beats app for Android.

Open the app and select the Beats Solo Pro product.

Now you can use the headphones quickly and easily.

If this process does not work, you have to do it in a somewhat more complex way but that you can surely complete: Touch “Bluetooth Settings” to connect to the device in Connections> Bluetooth in the Android phone settings.

How to control noise cancellation

On the iPhone or iPad it is very easy to use the noise cancellation of the Solo Pro, but on Android it is more complicated since it has to be done from the Beats application.

The first thing you should do is open the Beats app for Android. Now, you will see the icon of a headphones; tap it once to turn noise canceling on or tap it again to turn it off. You can also tap the icon once more to enable (or disable) Transparency mode.

Use Assistant with Beats Solo Pro

You can use Google Assistant with your headphones, something you may not have thought you could achieve.

To invoke Assistant, first pair your hearing aids with the Android phone and when you want to talk to the assistant, all you have to do is press the central button of either of the two headphones for a couple of seconds.