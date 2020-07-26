How to configure Windows 10 in English or Spanish, including Cortana

Juan Garzón / CNET



If you have Windows 10 and would like to set it to English or Spanish, Microsoft makes it easier than ever to switch from one language to another.

Unlike the versions previous Windows, such as Windows 7 and Windows 8, the language in which Windows 10 is found not only modifies the interface of the operating system and apps, but also affects the operation of Cortana, Microsoft’s virtual assistant.

How to configure Windows 10 in Spanish (from English):

Opens Settings from the Action Center or from the Start menu.

from the Action Center or from the Start menu. Choose Region low Time & language .

low . From the left menu select Region & Language .

. Select a Spain , under the menu Country or region (Microsoft requires that this setting be selected for a country in which Cortana is enabled for it to work.)

, under the menu (Microsoft requires that this setting be selected for a country in which Cortana is enabled for it to work.) In the language section, select Add preferred language .

. Search and select Español and then Spanish – Spain) The Spanish – Mexico) .

and then The . Choose Next , then mark the selection Set as my display language and later Install .

, then mark the selection and later . Wait for the language to be downloaded and installed and then an alert will appear indicating that you have to log out for the new language to be activated, so select Yes, sing out now.

Please log in again. Windows 10 would now be in Spanish and you can activate Cortana’s voice commands by saying “Hello Cortana”, if you have the command activated in Cortana.

* Sometimes it is necessary to go to Settings> Applications> Applications and features> Optional features> add a feature and download:

Spanish (voice recognition in Spain)

Spanish (Spain) text to speech

Handwriting in Spanish (Spain)

Optical character recognition in Spanish (Spain)

How to configure Windows 10 in English (from Spanish):

Open the Setting from the Action Center or from the Start menu. Choose Time and language. From the left menu select Region. Select a U.S, under the menu Country or region (Microsoft requires that this setting be selected for a country in which Cortana is enabled for it to work.) In the language section, select Add a preferred language. Search and select English and then English (United States). Choose Following, then mark the selection Set as display language and later Install. Wait for the language to be downloaded and installed and then an alert will appear indicating that you have to log out for the new language to be activated, so select Yes, log out now. Please log in again. Windows 10 would now be in English and you can activate Cortana’s voice commands by saying “Hey Cortana”, if you have the command activated in Cortana. If you don’t have Cortana command activated, open Settings > Talk to Cortana and activate the section Hey Cortana (Let Cortana respond to “Hey Cortana”).

* Sometimes it is necessary to go to Settings> System> Applications and Features> Manage Features Options> Add a Features and download:

English (United States Speech recognition)

English (United States) text-to-speech

English (United States) handwriting

English (United States) optical character recognition

These steps can be done to also change Windows 10 and Cortana to other languages, but keep in mind that Cortana is only “available” or optimized for the United States, Spain, the United Kingdom, China, France, Italy and Germany, among others .

Still don’t have Windows 10? See our guide on how to get Windows 10 and also our articles with the minimum requirements to download Windows 10 for free.



