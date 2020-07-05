How to completely delete your Facebook account, without leaving loose ends

Angela Lang / CNET



For some, Facebook is a good way to keep in touch with family and friends around the world and to interact with groups of people with similar interests. Social media, in general, is a powerful tool for sharing information and ideas. For others, on the other hand, Facebook has a dark side. Your constant stream of political posts and discussions may annoy you. Maybe you do not agree with the actions of Facebook or maybe you are up to the cap of the privacy issues and the scandals. Or maybe you just need some time.

Whatever the reason that motivates you, we will show you how to remove every trace from your Facebook account. It is important to know that there is a difference between deleting your Facebook account and disable it. This also deletes your access to Facebook Messenger, the platform’s messaging app. If you also want to delete Instagram and WhatsApp, both owned by Facebook, you will need to do it independently.

Temporarily disabling your Facebook account freezes it, which is useful if you want to give yourself a short parenthesis. But that doesn’t stop the company from tracking your online activity at all.. To be able to cut all effective links with Facebook, the only option is to delete your account completely. It is a process that will take time and you will need patience. Below we show you the steps you must follow, as well as some factors that you need to take into account before leaving the social network.

Jason Cipriani/CNET



Delete the Facebook app from your phone

The first step is to delete the app from your phone or tablet. Remember that deleting the Facebook app does not remove your account from the system – you can still have access from a browser and other applications could continue using Facebook as a method to log in.

Removing the icon from your phone removes it from your sight and from your mind, but it does not affect your Facebook account at all. You must make sure to do the following steps or Facebook will continue to have access to your online activities.

César Salza / CNET



Consider alternatives for social media and messaging



Remember, when you delete your Facebook account, your access to Messenger is lost too. Which means that you will need to be in contact through another messaging application with the people with whom you are frequently in contact in Messenger.

Think the same about your friends on Facebook, in general. Post on your wall a few days before you plan to permanently delete your account any message where you give your friends the opportunity to maintain contact with you through another platform or that they pass your contact information to you.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET



Important: Do not forget about other accesses with Facebook

Other app developers, such as Spotify and DoorDash, have long offered to use your Facebook account to sign in to their services. It is very convenient because it saves you from having to remember one more password. At least, until you decide to stop having a Facebook account.

You will have to see each of those external accounts enter externally to log in and disconnect the start through Facebook.

To find out which applications are linked to your Facebook account, do the following:

Enter Facebook.

And a Settings > Apps and websites (Settings> Apps and web pages).

> (Settings> Apps and web pages). If you have trouble understanding how to unlink your Facebook account from any service, contact that company’s customer service department for help.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET



Once that is done, request and download a copy of your information on Facebook by following these steps:

Login to Facebook from your computer.

And a Settings > Your Facebook Information (Settings> Your Facebook information).

> (Settings> Your Facebook information). Click on View (See) next to Download Your Information (Download your information).

(See) next to (Download your information). Check all the boxes below the Your Information (Your information).

(Your information). Set the date range to All of my data (All my information).

(All my information). Keep the HTML format — doing so leaves your information in an easy-to-navigate format.

To save high-resolution copies of the photos and videos you’ve posted on Facebook, change the Media Quality (Media Quality) Medium to High.

Finally, click Create File (Create file). Facebook will then collect all your information and send it to your email when it is ready to be downloaded. This may take some time — it is not an instantaneous process.

Screenshot by Jason Cipriani / CNET



Now you can delete your account

The final step is to delete your account. To do so, visit this page and log in.

Facebook will give you a list of things to do and things to consider before deleting your account. For example, you will be instructed to download all your information or that if you are not the only administrator of the page it will ask you to give someone else the administration privileges, otherwise the account will be deleted with this action.

Are you ready? Click on Delete Account (Delete account), enter your password and click Continue (Continue). Finally, click Delete Account again and ready.

You have 30 days to change your mind

It will take 90 days for Facebook to erase all your information from its servers. During the first 30 days, you can still cancel the request to delete your account. Your account would be restored and would be back on the air as if you had never left. For better or worse.

To cancel the request to delete your account, visit Facebook.com, log in with your account and click Cancel Deletion (Cancel delete account).

If you need help with the emotional part of this sad breakup, here are some tips that may help you get over it. your separation from Facebook.



