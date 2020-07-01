How to check the status of your tax refund

If you live in the United States, you should start preparing (if you haven’t already) to file your tax return and submit it to the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). The new deadline to file tax return in 2020 It is July 15.

If you paid more taxes during the 2019 tax year than you should, you may receive a refund from the federal government. (You may also receive a refund from the state you live in, but the refund times vary from state to state.)

According to the IRS, nine out of 10 people receive their refund in less than 21 days.

You can monitor the status of your refund through the IRS2Go app (iOS, Android) or through the IRS website.

To access this information you will need to have three things on hand: your Social Security number or the Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN); your marital status for tax filing matters; and the exact amount of your refund.

And you made your tax return online, you will be able to check the status of your refund usually within 24 hours, but you sent the statement by postal mail, the IRS will not start showing this information until four weeks after receiving your forms.

If you think your refund was lost, stolen, or destroyed, you can contact the IRS after 21 days (if you filed electronically) or after six weeks if you mailed it. According to the IRS, the IRS2Go tool will tell you how to contact the federal agency if the case arises.

How to check the status of your refund online

There are online resources for taxpayers to track their state refund money, which is the responsibility of the state’s department of public revenue, and the federal tax department of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

State refund

First of all, you have to remember that some states take several weeks to process refunds so you have to be patient. Also note that you must update your browser, as there are sites that require the latest versions to give you access to a secure web page.

Most state sites are exclusively in English and you need to have your Social Security number, refund amount, and other information such as the year or your zip code handy. Many states allow you to check the status of your refund directly, but there are others that will require you to create a profile with your name and email.

The following is a list of each state’s sites to find your refund:

* The states of Tennessee and New Hampshire do not have income taxes, so their residents only need to file the federal return.

The IRS refund

The official IRS page has several sections that are translated into Spanish and verification of the status of the refund is one of them. Best of all, you have two options to check the status of your refund: the Where’s my refund? Tool, available on the official website or through the IRS2GO app that has a version for Android, for iOS (also in Spanish ) and Amazon.

The steps to use the tool on the website Where is my refund? They are:

First I recommend that you read the main page where they explain how it works and the information you need to have on hand. Then click the blue button that says Check my refund status. Have your Social Security Number or ITIN on hand, know your marital status for tax purposes and the amount of your refund. Fill out the form with the necessary information and click Submit and a new page with the details of your refund status will appear.

To check the status of your refund through the app you have to:

Download the app. The application opens directly in the form in which you have to place your data. Fill in the details of your social security number, your marital status and the amount of the refund. Click get status and you’re done!

Some recommendations to protect your security are: