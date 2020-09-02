How to check if your AirPods Pro are up to date

Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



At WWDC 2020 Apple announced that its noise-canceling headphones, the AirPods Pro, will receive a better sound called spatial audio. This and other new features, such as automatic switching between devices, would arrive with future firmware updates for the hearing aids and can be tested with the beta of iOS 14.

Firmware updates generally help improve performance and fix device errors. The latest update of the AirPods Pro is the 2D27 and although for the moment Apple has not explained what will be the news that will come with it, we are going to tell you how to check if you already have it installed and if not, how you can force the installation, as all updates are automatic.

To check the current firmware version of your AirPods Pro, put on your headphones and make sure they are connected to your iPhone or iPad. On the device they are connected to, open Settings and go to “General”. In this section click on “Information” and look for the name of your AirPods Pro. Click on it and you will see the firmware number. If you read “2D27” here, your device is up to date, if you read “2D15” or another code, it’s not, but don’t worry because there is a way to force the update.

To force it, put the AirPods back in their charging case, connect them to the network through the charger and leave your iPhone next to it. In a few minutes, access the firmware number again and you will be able to verify that they have already been updated.

The spatial audio of the AirPods Pro will offer a more immersive and immersive sound for a more complete audio experience, according to Apple.