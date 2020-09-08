How to change the refresh rate of a Galaxy S20 from 60Hz to 120Hz

Juan Garzón / CNET



The mobile phones Samsung, Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and Galaxy S20 Ultra They are the most advanced that the company has launched and one of its main novelties is the screen that can be configured with a refresh rate of 120Hz, not just 60Hz as it has done previously.

Most cell phones on the market have had a 60Hz update rate that offers a good experience, but in just over a year we have already started to see cell phones with 90Hz update rates (as in the OnePlus 7 Pro), 120Hz like these Samsung phones (and the Asus ROG Phone 2) and recently up to 144Hz on the Nubia Red Magic 5G.

What this means is that the higher the number, the more times the screen updates per second so that visually all movement is more fluid.

Once you try a refresh rate of 90Hz or higher, you will notice the differences, but this also means higher battery consumption and on some phones the difference can be drastic. On the Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra we’ve experienced 27 percent less battery life when switching from 60Hz to 120Hz – it comes in 60Hz by default and 120Hz only works in Full HD + resolution.

Is the change from 60Hz to 120Hz worth it on the Galaxy S20s?

Everything will depend on your preferences. I think that at 120Hz the Galaxy S20s still offer good battery life, but at 60Hz it offers a lot of confidence.

At 120Hz the cell phone feels faster than usual and works great, but at 60Hz there is not much difference and many users may not even notice this difference.

Personally, for now I have had all the Galaxy S20s set to 120Hz most of the time, but if I know I have a longer day than normal I would surely set it to 60Hz to ensure a little battery at the end of the day.

How to switch to the update rate of the Galaxy S20

Go to Settings.

Open Screen.

Select Fluency of movements.

Turn on High refresh rate (120Hz).

