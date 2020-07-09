How to change the movement target on your Apple Watch

Érika García / CNET



If you are thinking of increasing the amount of physical activity you do daily and you want your Apple Watch We will tell you how you can adjust the objective of your movement ring.

The first thing you should know is that the only activity ring that you can adjust of the three that the watch has is the “Movement” ring, which is the one that counts the calories you consume throughout the day, the “exercise” rings and “standing hours” are set to 30 minutes and 12 hours respectively by default.

To adjust the movement ring, open the “Activity” app on your Apple Watch. This app is the one with the ring symbol in the applications menu. Now press and hold the clock screen to open the menu and choose the option “Change target to move”. You can rotate the digital crown or use the “+” and “-” symbols to adjust your target’s calories. Once you have the amount you want, click “Update” and the parameter will be set as one of your daily goals.

The Apple Watch is a device that in addition to serving to monitor your physical activity, also allows you to listen to music, play audiobooks it is included, is capable of doing an electrocardiogram in 30 seconds, a test that measures the electrical activity of the heart (when the heart beats it emits an electrical signal).

Apple Watch Series 5: We tested it and this is what its new functions look like [fotos] To see photos