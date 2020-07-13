How to cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription

CNET



The PlayStation Plus service is very useful if you want free games for PlayStation or if you play online. But if you no longer play or the titles they offer are no longer attractive to you and above all you live in Mexico, which is suffer a price increaseHere we tell you how to cancel your subscription.

To cancel your PlayStation Plus subscription, which has an annual cost of US $ 40, simply follow these steps:

Be sure to use Firefox or Chrome (PlayStation service doesn’t work in Safari). Enter the My PlayStation page. Log in with your account where you want to cancel the service. On the main screen, go to the upper right corner and click on your profile picture. From the menu that appears, select “Subscription Management”. Your PlayStation Plus subscription will appear there and for how long. To the right of your subscription there is a button “Deactivate automatic renewal”, click.

Once the last step is done, you can continue playing and using Plus until the cut-off date (which appears below the cost of your subscription).

From that section you can access any other subscription you have active and deactivate it, or vice versa.