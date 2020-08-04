Sarah Tew/CNET



With so many services streaming Available today to watch all kinds of series and movies on the Internet, it is not easy to choose one and it does not make sense to subscribe to all available services.

If you have decided to try any of the new services, let’s say Disney Plus, and you want to cancel your Hulu subscription, we tell you here how to do it, either from a computer or an Android cell phone or iPhone.

How to cancel your Hulu subscription

Computer (Web)

Go to Hulu.com and login with your account and password

Select your name in the upper right corner

Select account

Look for the Cancel Your Subscription section and select Cancel

Press the Continue to Cancel option

It may ask you if you want to pause the subscription instead of canceling it. If you want to cancel, select Continue to Cancel.

Then it will ask you the reason to cancel the subscription, so you consider appropriate and select Continue to Cancel.

Select Cancel subscription

Android

Open the Hulu app for Android

Go to your Account (option at the bottom right)

Select Account

If it asks for your password to verify your account, enter it

Look for the Cancel Your Subscription section and select Cancel

Press the Continue to Cancel option

It may ask you if you want to pause the subscription instead of canceling it. If you want to cancel, select Continue to Cancel.

Then it will ask you the reason to cancel the subscription, so you consider appropriate and select Continue to Cancel.

Select Cancel subscription

iPhone

Even though Hulu has an iPhone app, the app tells you to visit the web version to manage your account. Sure, you can still do it from your browser.

