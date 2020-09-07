How to cancel your Disney Plus subscription

Sarah Tew / CNET



Okay, you caught the rage and decided to subscribe to Disney Plus, you watched all the Marvel movies and now you want to cancel the service. Pretty easy, right? Well that depends on how you signed up. Unfortunately, you can’t just go into the app on your phone and cancel your subscription, so you’ll need to use a web browser. If you try to cancel your subscription in the Disney Plus app, it will just take you to a web browser anyway.

The process becomes even more complicated if you signed up using your iPhone or Android phone. Please note that if you cancel your subscription, you will still be able to watch Disney Plus movies and shows until the end of the billing cycle. This is what you should do.

Cancel your subscription on the Web

one. Open https://disneyplus.bn5x.net/c/159047/707638/9358?subid1=cnetes in a browser, either on your laptop or on a phone

two. Login with your username and password

3. Choose your profile icon

Four. Tap on your account Account

5. Choose Billing details

6. Click on Cancel subscription

7. Confirm that you want to cancel by choosing Complete Cancellation.

Cancel Disney Plus in your iPhone settings

one. Open the Setting on your iPhone.

two. Tap on your name at the top

3. Choose Subscriptions

Four. Touch Disney Plus.

5. Choose Cancel subscription

Cancel Disney Plus in the Google Play Store or on your Android

one. Open the Google Play Store menu on your Android device

two. Touch Menu (the three dots) and choose Subscriptions

3. Choose Disney Plus

Four. Touch Cancel subscription

Don’t worry if you change your mind later, you can always subscribe again (and maybe with a package that includes more things).

