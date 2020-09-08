How to add multi-console friends in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Activision



Call of Duty: Modern Warfare It allows to play between PS4, PC and Xbox users. In this short but useful guide we will tell you how to do it.

The first thing you should know is that it is mandatory that you have an account with Activision, the game’s distributor. This account is imperative because it will be the link between all platforms. So if you don’t have an account yet, visit the Call of Duty page and create one. If you already have your account or already had it, remember your username (which should be your username and several numbers afterwards) continue with this guide.

Enter to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare from your favorite platform

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



In the game menu or from Multiplayer, go to the Social menu (on Xbox it is with the Y button)

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



In the Social menu choose the option Add friends

Screenshot Óscar Gutiérrez / CNET



Another menu will appear asking to enter the username of your friend (s) that you want to add. In this menu you can also change the settings so that you have to add the username for PC, Xbox or PS4, in case you don’t have the username on hand in Activision.

And ready! You are now ready to join or fight with your friends.