How to activate WhatsApp dark mode for Android and iPhone

Angela Lang / CNET



WhatsApp’s Dark Mode is now available for Android and iPhone. We already told you all the details of the arrival of this function and how to start using it.

The first thing you should know is that dark mode is gradually reaching users. If you follow these steps and still can’t see it, you may have to wait a bit longer. WhatsApp needs some time to activate it to your more than 2 billion users.

How to activate the dark mode of WhatsApp for iPhone (iOS 13)

WhatsApp integrated its dark mode with iOS and Android, so all you have to do is activate the dark mode of your iPhone. You can do this very easy in Settings> Display and brightness> Appearance. In this last option select where it says “Dark”. Below that option you can make it activate automatically (when the afternoon arrives and deactivate it in the morning).

Activation is automatic, both iOS and WhatsApp (and any compatible app) will change their appearance as night falls.

How to activate the dark mode of WhatsApp in Android 10

In Android 10 The process is similar to that of iOS 13. To activate the dark mode of WhatsApp for Android, first turn on dark mode on Android 10. Once you activate it, WhatsApp will change its appearance at the same time as the entire system of your device.

And how do I activate the dark mode in other versions of Android?

If you are not one of the lucky ones who already received Android 10 and you are still on Android 9 or earlier, the good news is that dark mode is also available for you. The first thing you should do is enter WhatsApp> Settings> Chats> Themes> select the Dark option.

And ready. Whatever your platform, you can now enjoy dark mode on WhatsApp.



Playing:

Watch this:

WhatsApp’s most anticipated features in 2020

3:58

