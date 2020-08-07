How to activate the new Windows 10 start menu

Microsoft



Windows 10 will soon launch a new Start menu that has been rumored for months, but it is now possible to try it without having to subscribe to the Windows 10 Insiders program.

If you want to try the new Microsoft operating system start menu before anyone else, here we tell you how you can activate it even if you use the normal version of Windows.

First of all you should make sure that you have updated the operating system to the latest official version of Windows, the Windows 10 May Update 2020 update and the cumulative update for Windows 10 version 2004 that you can get from Windows Update. To do this go to the Start button and here to Settings> Update & Security> Windows Update, select both updates if you do not have them, download, install and restart the computer.

The next step is to edit the Windows Registry, but before doing this you create a restore point in Windows 10 as a precaution in case you had to restore the system. To edit the Windows registry, open the notebook of your computer and write the following text on it:

Windows Registry Editor Version 5.00

[HKEY_LOCAL_MACHINESYSTEMCurrentControlSetControlFeatureManagementOverrides�2093230218]

“EnabledState”=dword:00000002

“EnabledStateOptions”=dword:00000000

Save the file as 20H2.reg, it haswith double click on it and hit “run”.

Windows will ask you to accept if you want to make changes and to run the program. You must accept by pressing “yes” to continue. Once you have done it you just have to restart Windows and you will see the new start menu.

The most significant change you will see is that the new menu is visually more uniform as it stops giving so much emphasis to Live Tiles. Live Tiles are those “tiles” in which the applications or widgets are found within the start menu and that until this new start menu had very striking colors.

Microsoft Surface Neo is a foldable device with Windows 10 X for 2020 [fotos] To see photos