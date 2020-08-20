How to activate the App Library in iOS 14

iOS 14 has as one of its novelties the App Library (Library of Apps) that allows you to easily group the applications to minimize the number of pages on the home screen.



Besides widgets, the App Library gives an air of freshness just and necessary to the home screen of the iPhone that since its inception did not have major changes. When activating the App Library, all your applications will be grouped into folders made automatically by the category of the app, by their relevance at the moment or by their use.

Activating the App Library is relatively easy and is almost identical to activating the Widgets. Here are the steps to do it:

Long press on a free space on your home screen Release when the icons “dance” or start to shake Touch the dots that appear almost to the bottom of the screen, above the apps in the Dock Now, all your home pages will appear. Uncheck the pages you want to group in the App Library. All the pages you unmark will be removed and their apps will be grouped together in the App Library Tap the Done option at the top right of the screen

To display the App Library, simply slide your finger from the right bezel to the center. To hide it, do the opposite.

The App Library is undoubtedly a good tool for better application management, a cleaner workspace, and a smart way to group applications. This feature, or something similar, already exists on Android – as well as many other things that iOS 14 is releasing.