How to access iCloud from an Android cell phone?

If you have an iCloud user account and want to open it on an Android phone, these are the steps you must follow to achieve this.

iCloud is Apple’s cloud storage service, which can be used from any of its products, be it a Mac computer, an iPhone cell phone or an iPad tablet. When accessing iCloud from an Android device you have the opportunity to view your managed files in the cloud, although you should know that you will not be able to access Apple’s office suite, which includes Pages, Numbers and Keynote.

If what you wanted was to see files generated in that software, you will have to access it through a computer.

Access iCloud from an Android phone

We are sorry to tell you that there is no iCloud app for Android as well as there is one for Google Drive for iOS. Therefore, you will have to access the site www.icloud.com from your Android phone, to see your files in the Apple cloud.

Once you log in with your credentials, you will have the ability to view and create your Notes — only those that you have previously synced with iCloud; In addition, you can access your Photo gallery, the Reminders app and the Search function, in case you need to see where you left your cell phone or some other device.

In the Account Settings you can have direct access to manage your Apple ID, change the language and review the storage you have, although not increase it.

In my tests of the web version of iCloud accessible from Android, I must tell you that its operation is slightly slow, in my opinion because of the transitions that Apple uses on its website.

If you require constant access to iCloud from Android, we recommend creating a shortcut to the website on your desktop. To do this in Chrome you must press the three dots that expand the browser menu, and select “Add to Home Screen”.