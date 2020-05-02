NEWS

How the World's Largest Mining Pool Is Helping Miners 'De-Risk'

May 2, 2020
James Ashley
“There have been days that F2Pool has misplaced 100 BTC when it comes to having to pay miners with out mining blocks themselves, however over an extended time frame and with a big quantity of community hashrate these ups and downs even out,” stated Thomas Heller, the mining pool’s international enterprise director.

F2Pool is the largest bitcoin mining pool in the world, controlling 20% of the collective computational vitality, additionally referred to as hashrate, on the Bitcoin community. On the fifth and ultimate episode of Bitcoin Halving 2020: Miner Views, Heller discusses the financial incentives driving cryptocurrency mining and mining pool operations.

Although miner income has decreased sharply over the final two years from round $0.60 per terahash to $0.10, Heller defined that bitcoin mining continues to be worthwhile as a result of the launch of extra environment friendly {hardware} and the discovery of cheaper sources of electrical energy. Constructive motion in bitcoin’s value can be a significant factor, albeit a frustratingly unpredictable one. 

Heller, who operates a slew of his personal mining machines, stated that with out “important value motion” over the subsequent two weeks main as much as Bitcoin’s mining reward discount, additionally referred to as the halving, each he and different miners would don’t have any selection however to show off “older machines.”

For extra details about the halving occasion, download the free 1 Analysis explainer report, which options over 30 completely different charts and extra commentary from bitcoin mining trade consultants.

