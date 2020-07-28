How the Google and Apple tracking tool works

Apple and Google



Apple and Google announced a collaboration with the aim of containing the coronavirus spread (COVID-19) using Bluetooth cell phone technology to identify sick people and find out if they have had contact with other people.

“Since COVID-19 can be transmitted through proximity to affected people, contact tracing has been identified by public health officials as a valuable tool to help contain the spread,” according to Apple’s press release.

During the announcement of this new initiative, it was indicated that the project would have two stages. In the first, both Apple and Google will launch APIs that allow communication between iOS and Android devices when using applications from government health authorities. Both companies will then work to create a contact tracking platform based on Bluetooth technology.

But how does it work?

The purpose of contact tracing is to locate and alert people who have been near someone identified with COVID-19. The goal of Apple and Google is that the process is done in a virtual way to accelerate the identification so that those who have been exposed to the virus can be analyzed, isolated or treated in time, and thus break the transmission chain.

Tracking contacts virtually is possible by using the Bluetooth technology of the phones, which would help connect the devices and alert people who were close to someone with COVID-19 via cell phone.

However, for this to work, the participation of the people is necessary and for this it is essential that the private information of the users is not compromised. Apple and Google indicated in a call with the press that the Bluetooth signals focus on how close a user is to another, so their location data will not be used.

“The location is never used, there is no geolocation. We are literally just using these signals that are sent from other nearby phones,” Apple and Google said in a conference call. Tech giants also indicated that people’s identities are never revealed, so they remain anonymous.

Under the same line of transparency, both companies indicated that the health agencies will be in charge of carrying out the tracking through their own applications, which will explain its operation and ask for the approval of the users.

The companies also indicated that this tracking tool will be deactivated once the public health crisis has passed. Both companies told CNET that the system will be turned off when the pandemic ends. However, it is not clear what “turn off the system” means and they also did not clarify if the tool could be reactivated in the event of a second wave of infections or if it would be completely removed from the participating devices.

Collaboration between the two industry giants is unusual and comes at a time when the pandemic has plagued the entire world. As of April 13, the coronavirus has infected nearly 2 million people and caused more than 118,000 deaths worldwide. The collaboration will allow basically any phone in the world to be used to track the closeness of people infected with COVID-19 and to contain the spread of the virus.

