How Resident Evil 3 Updates RE2’s Police Station

The Resident Evil 3 remake tosses gamers into the zombie-ravaged Raccoon Metropolis, taking them by the Raccoon Metropolis police station from Resident Evil 2′s remake. Resident Evil 3′s police station has some key variations from the second recreation, nevertheless, with modifications and updates to tell apart the 2 places.

Resident Evil 3′s story begins someday earlier than Resident Evil 2′s, but it surely really ends after the second recreation’s. This overlap ties the occasions of the 2 titles carefully collectively, however gamers will not run into Resident Evil 2′s Leon or Claire – or that recreation’s Mr. X bioweapon – in Resident Evil 3. That is as a result of gamers go to the police station in Resident Evil 3 earlier than Leon or Claire even arrive in Raccoon Metropolis. Capcom used this to its benefit, together with occasions within the Resident Evil 3 remake that specify sure design choices in Resident Evil 2.

In contrast to the unique Resident Evil 3: Nemesis on PS1, Resident Evil 3′s Carlos enters the police station as an alternative of Jill. Because the Nemesis bioweapon is pursuing Jill, that additionally means there is not any run-ins with the massive monster contained in the police station within the remake. Gamers speculated that damaged partitions in Resident Evil 2′s police station have been meant to indicate Nemesis’ impression on the constructing, however Resident Evil 3 provides a distinct rationalization.

Resident Evil 3’s Raccoon Metropolis Police Station Modifications

The most important distinction between the police stations in RE2 and RE3 is the variety of locked doorways. The format of the station is essentially the identical, full with particulars just like the safety laptop and “Welcome Leon” decorations in the identical locations, however lots of the rooms from Resident Evil 2 cannot be accessed in Resident Evil 3. Capcom really used this to poke enjoyable at RE2′s development, with Carlos saying, “You need me to maintain out? I am going to hold out,” when approaching the door marked “Preserve Out!” that Leon openly opens in RE2. Later, Carlos finds a Spade Key door. As a way to depart it unsolved for RE2′s protagonists, Carlos’ accomplice tells him to disregard it when he says, “Here is a bizarre f***ing door!”

Capcom additionally included just a few intelligent references in Resident Evil 3 to unsolved mysteries within the Resident Evil 2 remake. Within the authentic Resident Evil 2, it was doable to come across a zombified model of Brad Vickers, the S.T.A.R.S. pilot who assists Jill originally of RE3 earlier than turning into contaminated. The RE2 remake left Brad’s zombie out, and the RE3 remake reveals he is nowhere to be discovered as a result of Carlos already killed him exterior the station. It is also revealed that Brad is the one who bit Marvin, the police officer who helps Leon originally of RE2, simply earlier than Carlos kills the zombie. Lastly, the Resident Evil 3 remake reveals that the opening within the bathe room wall was really made by Carlos – not Nemesis – who blew it up with C4 with a view to progress by the world.

Resident Evil 3 launched for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One on April 3, 2020.

