How Quibi works and what it offers

Quibi came to the United States with brief content where you can enjoy movies, series and documentaries about music, food, cars, nature, and celebrities; and “essential” programs that offer a quick summary of the most important news of the day.

Unlike other streaming entertainment platforms – like Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney Plus – all Quibi content are episodes of less than 10 minutes and are specially designed to be viewed on mobile devices. In fact, the app has Turnstyle technology, which allows videos to be seen perfectly both horizontally and vertically, depending on the user’s preference.

Also, Quibi allows the download of content so that users can watch their series anywhere and anytime.

If you want to give Quibi a chance and explore its content, follow these steps:

Download the Quibi app from the App Store or Google Play Store. Click the “Start 90-Day Free Trial” option to access your 90-day free trial. This test includes commercials. Enter your email, and confirm your account in your email. Choose a password. Select your year of birth and gender. Select the type of membership you want to subscribe for when your trial period ends: US $ 5 per month with commercials or US $ 8 per month without commercials. Enter a payment method and you’re done.

The app navigates in a similar way to social networks such as TikTok or Instagram, since you can navigate the content catalog by doing swipe up. However, we recommend you go to the Browse section to see new releases, the programs with news of the day, the most viewed, or to continue with the show that you were viewing or exploring other content options.

Finally, if you want to review your account and customize the settings, you must click on your profile icon located in the upper right corner of the screen. There you can also decrease the consumption of your mobile data by decreasing the quality of the videos.

Quibi: 11 programs to watch on the short video streaming service [fotos] To see photos

As of April 6, 2020, the day of the platform’s premiere, Quibi offers a wide variety of content with movies like Most Dangerous Game, starring Liam Hemsworth (The games of hungry); the Serie Survive, starring Sophie Turner (Game of Thrones), and the drama When the Streetlights Go On, starring Queen Latifah, to name just a few titles.

Quibi also has news content and an extensive list of content full of celebrities such as the series. Thanks A Million from Jennifer Lopez, Chrissy’s Court, starring model Chrissy Teigen; and the documentary series &Music in which Ariana Grande, J Balvin and Ozzy Osbourne have their dedicated episodes.

The Quibi app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play Store, and the service has a monthly cost of US $ 5 with commercials, or US $ 8 to access the version without commercials. However, it offers a 90-day trial at no cost to users who register before April 20.