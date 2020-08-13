How much does the 2021 Ford F-150 cost?

Ford



America’s favorite pickup truck has returned with an evolved redesign, plus it’s taken several steps forward. Yes, we are talking about 2021 Ford F-150Of course, it was featured this month.

Prior to its launch, Ford released pricing for some 2021 F-150 versions, and the good news is that the truck doesn’t cost much more than its predecessor. The CarsDirect website first reported prices on Monday – and then it was confirmed by Ford – so these will definitely be the official figures you’ll see when you hit a dealership to take home your latest F-150 model.

The 2021 F-150 starts at $ 30,635 after a shipping charge, which is just $ 195 more than the previous generation pickup cost. The price is reflected in the XL 4×2 version with regular cab. Full-door crew cab pickups are definitely the most popular models, though, and the price doesn’t budge much for a mid-grade version like the XLT SuperCrew, either. It starts at US $ 42,005 (US $ 290 more than its predecessor) and adding the 4×4 capacity increases the final cost by US $ 3,495.

The 2021 Ford F-150 has more technology and more luxury [fotos] To see photos

Now, let’s move on to the new product: the 3.5-liter twin-turbo PowerBoost Hybrid V6. The F-150 is the first truck to offer a true hybrid powertrain this year and is available on all trims from XL to Limited. However, its price changes depending on the version and standard engine.

If you want a hybrid F-150 XL, it costs an extra $ 4,495 to replace the standard 3.3-liter V6. Upgrading from the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 cuts the extra charge to just $ 3,300, and replacing the 5.0-liter V8 or 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 costs an additional $ 2,500. We don’t yet know how efficient the F-150’s hybrid unit is, but Ford bragged during the presentation saying it will go 400 miles on a single tank.

Ford told CNET that we will have more details on pricing via a build and pricing tool next month, so keep an eye out for more on what a 2021 F-150 could cost.