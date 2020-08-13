How much does the 2021 Ford F-150 cost?

A version like the Limited will definitely be much more expensive, but we don’t know how much yet.

Ford

America’s favorite pickup truck has returned with an evolved redesign, plus it’s taken several steps forward. Yes, we are talking about 2021 Ford F-150Of course, it was featured this month.

Prior to its launch, Ford released pricing for some 2021 F-150 versions, and the good news is that the truck doesn’t cost much more than its predecessor. The CarsDirect website first reported prices on Monday – and then it was confirmed by Ford – so these will definitely be the official figures you’ll see when you hit a dealership to take home your latest F-150 model.

The 2021 F-150 starts at $ 30,635 after a shipping charge, which is just $ 195 more than the previous generation pickup cost. The price is reflected in the XL 4×2 version with regular cab. Full-door crew cab pickups are definitely the most popular models, though, and the price doesn’t budge much for a mid-grade version like the XLT SuperCrew, either. It starts at US $ 42,005 (US $ 290 more than its predecessor) and adding the 4×4 capacity increases the final cost by US $ 3,495.

Now, let’s move on to the new product: the 3.5-liter twin-turbo PowerBoost Hybrid V6. The F-150 is the first truck to offer a true hybrid powertrain this year and is available on all trims from XL to Limited. However, its price changes depending on the version and standard engine.

If you want a hybrid F-150 XL, it costs an extra $ 4,495 to replace the standard 3.3-liter V6. Upgrading from the 2.7-liter twin-turbo V6 cuts the extra charge to just $ 3,300, and replacing the 5.0-liter V8 or 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 costs an additional $ 2,500. We don’t yet know how efficient the F-150’s hybrid unit is, but Ford bragged during the presentation saying it will go 400 miles on a single tank.

Ford told CNET that we will have more details on pricing via a build and pricing tool next month, so keep an eye out for more on what a 2021 F-150 could cost.


