How ‘Knives Out’ and a fan page for Ana de Armas harness the power of Twitter

The Knives Out social media team and the Twitter account @ArmasUpdates have a common goal: to celebrate last year’s success and, by extension, the film’s star, Ana de Armas.

But two of the actress’ biggest Twitter cheerleaders disagreed this month after the 23-year-old movie fan behind @ArmasUpdates publicly exposed the @KnivesOut account for blocking it on the platform. The resulting dispute went somewhat viral, although among a specialized audience, it even caught the attention of director Rian Johnson, who, like many others, wondered what was going on.

When examined with a detective’s magnifying glass, the crash is a case study of the intersection of movie marketing and Stan Twitter, a subset of social media dedicated to defending or “defending” a certain celebrity, movie, or television series, etc. His approaches to audience engagement, film studios, and accounts like @ArmasUpdates harness the power of Stan Twitter to achieve the widest possible reach.

“Obviously, we wouldn’t be anywhere [sin] our fans, including @ArmasUpdates, and we are so thankful to have our fans ready to do good sports or even interact with us in the first place, ”said Liam Santamaría, social media manager on the“ Knives Out ”team.

“At the end of the day, I think we’re just hanging out with hundreds of our online friends, and that’s the way we have to deal with it.”

The events leading up to the showdown, and eventual collaboration, between @KnivesOut and @ArmasUpdates date back to April, when De Armas shook up the Twitter verse from Twitter by blocking one of his most vocal disciples from social media.

“When that happened, I was shocked,” said the administrator of @ArmasUpdates, who is posing as AJ to protect his identity, told the Los Angeles Times. “I felt a little hurt. I was disappointed, but it’s her feelings … I can’t be the person who dictates what he thinks. “

To the outside observer, an actor blocking a lonely Twitter account might not seem like a big deal. But this is a standard Twitter account: a page dedicated to exaggerating De Armas and his dizzying career by sharing photos, videos, and daily news alerts about his life. (The term “stan” derives from “stalker” and “fanatic,” so devotion is real.)

AJ, who had “been on Twitter a lot,” decided to create the account to support the Spanish Cuban actress after she appeared as an empathetic AI in “Blade Runner 2049” in 2017 and later as Marta Cabrera, the keen moral presenter. from “Knives Out”.

“When I saw her in [‘Blade Runner 2049′]I knew it was going to be a star. I had… a performance that stayed with you, ”she said. “And also, since I’m Latino and she’s Latina, it’s exciting for me to have someone of my ethnicity thriving in Hollywood right now. I mean, it’s probably been since Jennifer Lopez that we had a movie star at that level. ”

Since November 2019, the same month “Knives Out” was released in theaters, AJ has been using @ArmasUpdates to promote De Armas’ past, present and future projects. (She next plays Paloma in the James Bond movie “No Time to Die” and as screen icon Marilyn Monroe in Netflix’s “Blond”).

In the process, AJ has earned some admirers of his own, who appreciate the tongue-in-cheek titles he attributes to paparazzi photos of De Armas and boyfriend Ben Affleck, easily the most photographed couple in the COVID-19 quarantine.

Although AJ claims that he started sharing paparazzi photos only after De Armas seemed “comfortable” with being photographed in public, he suspects that it was his witty comment on his personal life that ultimately made him snub for his idol.

His last tweet before the fateful blockade, for example, showed photos of De Armas and Affleck, unofficially known as’ BenAna ‘, on one of their many walks, with a sarcastic caption that said:’ Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck take a walk your dogs outside ”, instead of praying that the pandemic will disappear on Easter Sunday.”

Ana de Armas as Marta Cabrera in “Knives Out”. (Claire Folger / Lionsgate)

“Presumably in solidarity with Ana de Armas, because we are going to side with her in everything,” the @KnivesOut team admitted to also blocking @ArmasUpdates, despite being “big fans of the account” and none remembered doing so. .

Although AJ said he privately contacted the Knives Out team months ago in an attempt to quietly resolve the situation, it wasn’t until he called them on Twitter last week that they responded.

None of the four men who run @KnivesOut – Santamaría, Eric Dachman, Sebastian Crank or Michael Castillo – recalled listening to AJ before their public discussion on Twitter, but “just decided to move on” once they saw the online challenge of @ArmasUpdates:

“BREAKING,” AJ published in his signature dramatic style, along with the required screenshot receipt. “The official Twitter account for the movie Knives Out has also blocked us!”

In return, the film’s social team actually pulled out their knives, mocking @ArmasUpdates with cheap photos like: “Thank goodness @ArmasUpdates can’t read this” and “Imagine not being able to read tweets [de Ana de Armas]”.

On Twitter, AJ kept playing, shooting at pointy clips of Mariah Carey singing, “Why are you so obsessed with me?” or Emma Roberts commenting on “clowns who are desperate to get on the air.” People connected to both Twitter and the movie, including Johnson, were confused and entertained by the heated exchange.

Actress Ana de Armas and director Rian Johnson work on “Knives Out”. (Claire Folger / Lionsgate)

But behind the scenes, AJ felt “hounded” by @ KnivesOut’s “sinister tone,” and he told his mock adversaries when Lionsgate finally contacted him to apologize and make amends.

“We definitely feel bad,” social media designer Crank told The Times. “From our perspective, everything was jovial. We were having fun with that. And when we found out … we had hurt him, we felt bad. So we unlocked it and offered her some photos of Ana that had never been seen before. ” , which were obtained from Rian himself [Johnson], like a peace offering. “

AJ appreciated the gesture: exclusive footage from De Armas’ screen test for “Knives Out,” which he quickly released via @ArmasUpdates, along with a seemingly written reminder to watch “Knives Out” in “4K Ultra HD, Blu- ray, DVD, and digital streaming platforms (free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription) for quality quarantine entertainment. “

That final blossoming raised eyebrows and caused some Internet detectives to suspect foul play.

“I knew people were thinking, ‘Oh, they probably got paid,’ and I wanted to be ironic when posting this type of ad copy,” AJ explained, adding that no one from the @KnivesOut team had asked him to. “That was just me being silly, like I was giving them a promotion.”

Although AJ added to the open promotional language as a joke, it wouldn’t be too far-fetched to assume that he was in league with Lionsgate in a cyberspace where the lines between Stan Twitter and movie marketing have become increasingly blurry.

After all, part of the reason AJ felt so betrayed when @KnivesOut blocked him was because he had already “promoted and defended this movie so much” for free. And ultimately, @ KnivesOut’s decision to interact with his Twitter star’s # 1 was, of course, strategic.

“From a strategic perspective, we always strive to speak to our fans, not our fans,” said Dachman, global social media strategy manager. “Therefore, we are always using social media in the same way that our fans use it because we are also fans. We interact a lot with the Stan account @ArmasUpdates because our account @KnivesOut is a Stan account. “

Modeling the @KnivesOut brand after standard pages like @ArmasUpdates means taking a more “conversational” tone and “trying not to be too promotional” so as not to alienate your audience. It also occasionally means changing the display name from @KnivesOut to “Chris Evans Sweater Stan Account,” routinely checking out loyal fans, and even crossing other popular titles like Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite.”

“If there are other opportunities to see something I love and … use it as a possible cross promotion … then we do it,” said social media manager Castillo. “Growing up and being very passionate about what you have always loved has definitely helped us get out to these Stan accounts and also to share the love.”

When it comes to staying relevant in a rapidly evolving social landscape, both @KnivesOut and @ArmasUpdates have mastered the art of adapting the latest viral meme formula and offering timely feedback on current events like the COVID-19 pandemic.

The @ArmasUpdates feed has developed a reputation as a watchdog for holding ‘BenAna’ accountable every time they go out without face masks. As a healthcare professional who spends his stressful days at work evaluating people for COVID-19 symptoms, AJ knows all too well the importance of protecting himself and others with personal protective equipment.

“It was transferred when the pandemic started,” AJ said. “I thought it would be a good turn to have this self-awareness and be joking around with people. Like, ‘Yes, we understand that Ana is not doing this too, and we are holding her responsible for it. . “We are not people who blindly worship for her.”

De Armas representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

Also: yes, they should be wearing their face masks. Smh. — Ana de Armas Updates (@ArmasUpdates) June 22, 2020

For the @KnivesOut team, who first have to come up with content ideas on the Lionsgate scale, encouraging safe health practices is seen as Jamie Lee Curtis’ key art with masked Photoshop, or a socially estranged riff on a poster of the movie “Knives Out” featuring De Armas, Evans and co-star Daniel Craig are several feet away.

“During the pandemic, there is much more activity on social media,” said Crank. “On Twitter, we have seen that engagement increases across the board. We remain respectful … but we also want to make sure we remain relevant. “

Despite the difficult start to their online relationship, both @KnivesOut and @ArmasUpdates are using similar means for the same purpose. And AJ has even considered taking his refined stanning skills to a professional level (cc: Lionsgate social), with the undeniable success of @ArmasUpdates and his 23,500 followers on his resume.

For now, however, he is content to endorse De Armas as a stress-relieving hobby in hopes that someday they can “come to terms with an unlock.”

“Anyway,” he said, “Stan de Armas.”

To read this note in English here here.